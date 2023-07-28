News
Emobility
July 28, 2023

EVIEs 2023 application deadline only a week away

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Current.
This year’s EVIEs ceremony will be held at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023. Image: Current.

The nominations window for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) closes in just one week!

The EV industry has until Friday 4 August 23:45 BST to submit their nominations for the awards’ 25 categories and be in with a chance of taking home an award at this year’s EVIEs ceremony, held at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.

Entries for all categories are free and a full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish. 

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes). 

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.  

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out!

