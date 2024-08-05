News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 5, 2024

EVIEs 2024 nominations window closes this month!

By Molly Green
GWM ORA took an EV fsummer roadtrip on clean air day. Image: GWM ORA.

The nominations window for the 2024 Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) closes in just over two weeks, on 23 August.

The awards are designed to celebrate innovation and excellence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector; with 25 categories – including Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy) and Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year – the awards look to showcase as many successes as possible.

Entering the EVIEs could not be simpler, and takes just a few minutes per submission.

How to enter 

Step one 

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.  

Step two 

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).  

Step three 

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.   

Step four 

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like. 

Step five 

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year. 

Don’t miss out! 

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicle, ev infrastructure, EVIE Awards, EVIES, Renewables, solar media
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Electricity-North-West-Workers-and-Transmission-Lines

Iberdrola acquires Electricity North West in the UK

UK Residence with SE home products (3D)

Octopus Kraken extends smart home energy offering in partnership with SolarEdge

Ed Miliband

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announces energy Mission Board

The houses of parliament in London with the Thames in the foreground

CfD budget increased by over 50%: industry reacts

National Grid wind and power

ESO says April 2024 was the ‘greenest month in history’

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.