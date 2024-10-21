EVIEs 2024 shortlist revealed!

The shortlist for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovations and Excellence (EVIE) Awards has now been revealed.
In a webinar hosted by Current±, members of the judging panel Paul Clarke and Melanie Shufflebotham shared the nominees that made the final cut, picked out from over 180 excellent submissions.
Clarke suggests a shift in how we view EVs: not as cars, but as mobile energy solutions.
He pointed out that a lack of consumer incentives to switch to an electric vehicle (EV) and media negativity have been major reasons for slow EV uptake. However, much of the news is good: UK EV sales had their best month on record in September, with over 50,000 new EV registrations. Second hand EV sales are also up and it is beneficial to see them available on salary sacrifice schemes.
For Shufflebotham, it has been a really great year for charging infrastructure. As we reached over 70,000 chargepoints across the UK, chargepoint installations this year to date (ending September 2024) matches the number of installed chargepoints for the whole of 2023.
Within those numbers, a key trend over the last year has been the continuing shift from 50kW to 150kW+ chargers. There are more than double the amount of ultra-rapid chargepoints installed compared to this time last year, which Shufflebotham points out is amazing, given the additional level of planning and investment they require. On-street chargers make up a third of the total, but there is still a lot of work to be done; the next 12-24 months should see a focus there.
The EVIE awards shortlist
Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy)
- Electric Miles
- Evology
- John Rainford
- Octopus Energy
Best New Product (C&I & Public)
- CTEK
- Electric Miles
- GridBeyond
- JOLT
- Parkopedia
- Project EV
- Versinetic
- Zaptec
Best New Product (Domestic)
- Andersen A3
- Electric Miles
- Ohme
- Project EV
- waEV-charge by ev.energy
Best New Services (C&I & Public)
- Charge Saint
- EO Charging
- FOR EV – FOR Fleets service
- John Rainford
- Parkopedia – EV Charging Service
- Webfleet Solutions – Webfleet EV Charger Monitoring
Best New Services Domestic
- ChargedEV’s Dynamic Quoting Tool
- ChargeGuru
Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public)
- CTEK
- Qwello
- Zaptec UK
- Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (Domestic)
- Andersen EV
- Hypervolt
- Ohme
Chargepoint Network of the Year
- Be.EV
- Believ
- ChargePlace Scotland
- EVC
- Evyve
- InstaVolt
- JOLT
- Mer UK
- Osprey Charging Network
- Smart Charge
Charging Destination of the Year
- Gloucester Services – multiple stakeholders
- Syon Park Estate – InstaVolt
- Alton Towers Resort – RAW Charging
- Myrekirk Roundabout Charging Hub – SSE EV
- NEC – the EV Network / BP charging hub
- The Galleries, Washington – PoGo Charge
- V&A Dundee car park – Urban Fox Networks
Contractor of the Year
- Bmm Energy Solutions Ltd
- ChargedEV
- Energetics
- HVSS
- Joju Charging
- Lynx Construction Group
- M&M Contractors (Europe) Ltd
- Parco Civil Engineering
- Serconnect
- Sinewave
EV Financing Deal of the Year
- Zenobe and Transport UK London Bus Model
- Be.EV – Accessible Tariffs
- Edenred acquires EV charging software solution provider Spirii
- EnviroSpark raises $50mn growth financing from Basalt Infrastructure Partners
- loveelectric’s Reloved™ Platform
- Novuna’s financing of Osprey Charging Network
- Siemens acquires Smart Energy Management solution provider Heliox from Waterland
EV Marketing / Branding Campaign of the Year
- Ali Harper
- Compleo eTower 200 launch
- Danielle Cort, Marketing Director
- Jersey Electricity’s Evolve: redefining public charging
- Parkingeye
- Paua – The EV Rally 2024 offfical charge card provider
- Sarah Ireland
- Sasha Evans
- Team Smart Charge
- Visions of the Future – Osprey Charging Network
EV Scale-Up of the Year
- Advanced Infrastructure Technology Ltd
- Be.EV
- Believ
- EO Charging
- loveelectric
- FUUSE
- Monta
- Plug Me In
- PoGo Charge
- Serconnect
EV Start-Up of the Year
- EcoDrive Nova Scotia
- GoPlugable
- JOLT
- Mobula Ray EV
- Opcharge UK
- PragmaCharge
- Smart Charge
- Tap Electric
- Urban Fox Networks
- waEV-charge
EV Under 30 Star
- Alex Rae, Vital EV Solutions
- Ella Macmillan, RAW Charging
- Ellis Spiezia, Ellysium Racing
- James Bruce, Believ
- Madeleine North, Believ
- Marco Pappalardo, Osprey Charging Network
- Michael Crichton, PoGo Charge
- Nick Ballamy, EVC
- Roisin Naughton, Arcadis
- Roz Smith, Sinewave
Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Over 100 Vehicles)
- Dundee City Council, Dundee City Council
- OVO Energy, S-J Mitchell
- Transport UK London Bus, Alastair Willis and Ken Fennell
- Zenion Limited, Zenion, Uber and AdMoto
Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles)
- Go-Ahead London Electrifies Croydon Depot with EO Hub Support, Go-Ahead London Electrifies Croydon Depot with EO Hub Support
- Healthcare and Transport Services (HATS Group)
- Voltempo Group Limited
Motorway Service Electrification Strategy of the Year
- Maverick Electric Vehicle Services
- Moto Hospitality, Moto Hospitality, Motorway Service Electrification Strategy of the Year
- Westmorland
Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year
- EV Blocks
- EVC
- Evology
- InstaVolt
- JOLT
- Mer UK
- Osprey Charging Network
- VEV and Tootbus
Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year
- Dundee City Council
- North Northamptonshire Council
Special Recognition – Company
- Arcadis
- ESP Utilities Group
- Greene King
- Indra Renewable Technologies Ltd
- Jolt Charge Ltd
- JOLT
- Onroute
- Paua Tech Limited
- Sinewave
- The AA
Special Recognition – Person
- Adam Woodley, Sinewave
- Adrian Cunliffe, Parkingeye
- Anne Buckingham, Evolt Charging
- Fraser Crichton, Dundee City Council
- Mark Pymm, ChargedEV
- Michael Boxwell, Voltempo
- Niall Riddell, Paua Tech Ltd
- Stuart Douglas, PoGo Charge
- Tony Hodgson, Greene King
- Trevor Palmer, EV Blocks Ltd
The DiversitEV Award
- Electric Miles
- EV Strategy Team
- Project EV
Congratulations to all!