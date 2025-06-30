News
Emobility
June 30, 2025

EVIEs 2025 nomination deadline extended

By Molly Green
For nominations to qualify for the extended deadline of 11:59 PM (BST) on 7 July, award hopefuls must create a profile on the nominations platform. Image: Solar Media.

Solar Media has extended the deadline for nominations for the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) due to overwhelming industry demand.

During such a busy time in the EV infrastructure sector, it seems only fair to give more businesses an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the past year in October.

For nominations to qualify for the extended deadline of 11:59 PM (BST) on 7 July, award hopefuls must create a profile on the nominations platform.

All you need are a few simple details, such as name and email address, and to create a password for your EVIEs account. 

After the success of the sold out EVIEs 2024 ceremony, 2025 is set to be bigger and shinier than ever—and the most innovative and excellent people from the sector deserve a moment in the spotlight!

Entries should showcase how the network supports EV adoption, offers seamless access, and meets the needs of drivers—make a nomination here.

This year, there are 29 categories (and 29 trophies!) that celebrate groundbreaking achievements in EV product and service design, advanced charging solutions, battery innovation, and fleet electrification. 

Among the new categories is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which highlights long-term contributions, leadership, and dedication to advancing electric mobility.

Watch Viktors Nikolajevs, key account manager for EV charging at CTEK, which won Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public) at the EVIEs 2024, share what the award meant for the company here.

The EVIE Awards ceremony will take place this year on 2 October in London. To make a nomination, see a full list of categories and book your table at the ceremony, visit the EVIEs website here.

The ceremony takes place after day two of the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit, where the EV ecosystem will come together to tackle the pressing issues shaping the industry and explore the intersection of energy and transport. View the agenda and book a ticket here.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Similar

