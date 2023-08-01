News
Emobility
August 1, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: Best New Services (Domestic)

By Lena Dias Martins
Solar Media will present the award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023. Image: Mohamed Hassan (Pixabay).

With only three days until the application window for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) closes, time is fast running out to submit applications for categories such as Best New Services (Domestic).

Solar Media will present the award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Who should enter

This award will celebrate consumer-facing products within the EV industry targeted at home users.

Any service can enter providing it is targeted at use in home settings and demonstrates a tangible benefit to EV customers. Nominations should include customer testimonials, details of how the service operates, its benefits, and scale and uptake figures.

All services entered must have been launched after 1 September 2022 and before 2 August 2023.

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria. 

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!

