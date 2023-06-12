News
Emobility
June 12, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: chargepoint manufacturer of the year (C&I & Public)

By Lena Dias Martins
This is the fourth time that Solar Media has run this fantastic award, which will be handed out during a ceremony at The Brewery on 21 November. Image: Pixabay.

As we look excitedly to this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) in November, there’s still time to submit applications for categories such as Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public).

This is the fourth time that Solar Media has run this award, which will be handed out during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November.

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this years awards ceremony.

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Who should enter

The Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public) category will see manufactures judged against criteria including design, consumer benefit, customer experience, innovation and interoperability. 

All products referenced by applicant must have been released between 1 September 2022 and 4 August 2023.

Customer testimonials are welcome as are technical details relating to equipment performance.

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish. 

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes). 

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.  

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out!

