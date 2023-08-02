News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 2, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: DiversitEV Award

By Lena Dias Martins
Solar Media will present the award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023. Image: Goran Horvat (Pixabay).

With the deadline for applications for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) this Friday (4 August) time is fast running out to apply for categories such as the DiversitEV Award.

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.

Solar Media will present the award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Who should enter

This award looks to recognised members of the EV sector that have actively promoted diversity within its workplace.

When applying please include specific details of how this has been achieved, whether through hiring, training, public awareness efforts to any other recognised effort to promote diversity within the EV sector.

Employee testimonials will be greatly received.

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria. 

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!

Tags
electric vehicles, EVIES 2023, EVIEs2023
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
738337_ESO_MonthlyElectricityReport_July_20232_1920x1080

Renewables provide 52% GB electricity in July

ChargeUK urges Sunak to ‘stand firm’ on ZEV Mandate. Image: Pixabay.

ChargeUK urges Sunak to ‘stand firm’ on ZEV Mandate

ev.energy raises $33 million to continue North America and EU expansion. Image: ev.energy.

ev.energy raises US$33 million to continue North America and EU V2G expansion

energy uk clean growth cap

UK forecast slowest renewable growth of world’s largest economies, says Energy UK

Undersea transmission cables. Image: SSEN

Hitachi Energy, BAM to provide converters for 2GW HVDC project

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.