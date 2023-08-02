EVIEs awards spotlight: DiversitEV Award

With the deadline for applications for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) this Friday (4 August) time is fast running out to apply for categories such as the DiversitEV Award.
Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.
Solar Media will present the award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.
A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.
Who should enter
This award looks to recognised members of the EV sector that have actively promoted diversity within its workplace.
When applying please include specific details of how this has been achieved, whether through hiring, training, public awareness efforts to any other recognised effort to promote diversity within the EV sector.
Employee testimonials will be greatly received.
How to enter
Step one
Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.
Step two
Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).
Step three
Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.
Step four
From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.
Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!