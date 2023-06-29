News
Emobility
June 29, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year 

By John Lubbock
Last Year's winners, Novuna, at the EVIE awards. Image: Solar Media
As we look forward to this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) in November, there’s still time to submit applications for categories such as the EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year.

This is the second time that Solar Media has run this award – a new category in 2022 – which will be given out during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November. 

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony. 

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here

Who should enter 

This category aims to recognise a specific marketing and/or branding campaign released by an EV-dedicated company or entity after 1 September 2022, but prior to 4 August 2023.

Details of individual campaigns including objective, target audience, mediums used and ultimately how successful the campaign was, both qualitatively and quantitatively will be required to qualify. 

We will accept nominations from both EV companies and PR/marketing/branding agencies for this award. 

How to enter 

Step one 

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.  

Step two 

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).  

Step three 

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.   

Step four 

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like. 

Step five 

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year. 

Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out! 

