EVIEs Awards spotlight: EV Start-Up of the Year

As we look forward to this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) in November, there’s still time to submit applications for categories such as EV Start-Up of the Year.
Solar Media will present this award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November.
Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.
A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.
Who should enter
The EV Start-Up of the Year award is specially designed to celebrate the achievements of start-up companies and new entrants to the EV market.
There are strict eligibility criteria in place for this award, and we will only accept nominations from companies launched less than two years prior to the opening of the nomination window (15 March 2023), therefore only companies launched after 15 March 2021 are eligible for this award. Furthermore, companies with more than 20 full-time employees are not eligible for this award.
Nominations should include details of the service the company provides, any industry innovations it has introduced and provide a succinct summary of the company’s first two years in action.
How to enter
Step one
Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.
Step two
Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).
Step three
Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.
Step four
From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.
Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out!