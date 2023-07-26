News
July 26, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: OEM of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle)

By Lena Dias Martins
Solar Media will host the award ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023. Image: Peter Gottschalk (Pixabay).

With the application deadline for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) only nine days away (4 August) time is running out to apply for categories such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle).

Solar Media will host the award ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Who should enter

The OEM of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle) category recognises OEMs that have introduced EVs into their portfolios.

Applicants will be judged according to the merits of the manufacturer’s existing suite of EVs ad any others launched between 1 September 2022 and 4 August 2023.

Research and development commitments, consumer engagement and overall electrification strategy will also be recognised in this category.

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish. 

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes). 

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.  

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out!

EVIE Awards, EVIES 2023, EVIEs2023
