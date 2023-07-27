EVIEs awards spotlight: Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year

As the application deadline for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) quickly approaches (4 August), there is still time to apply for its wide variety of categories, including Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year.
Solar Media will host the award ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.
Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.
A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.
Who should enter
Local authorities, regional councils and other public sector bodies are welcome to apply for this award and have their efforts to further the growth of EVs by installing EV infrastructure recognised.
All work must have been completed on or after 1 September 2022 and before the close of this year’s nomination window (4 August).
Applications should detail overall schemes of works, installations and any planning or strategy that underpins the body’s commitment to EVs.
While applications are expected to focus primarily on EV chargepoints, we will also consider the inclusion of associated works, such as network-related technologies to mitigate the impact of EVs, battery storage, on-site generation or a combination of those listed.
How to enter
Step one
Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.
Step two
Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).
Step three
Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.
Step four
From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.
Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out!