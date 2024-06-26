Evri invests £19 million to expand its electric vehicle fleet

Evri has announced that it will invest a further £19 million to fast-track an electric vehicle fleet rollout.
The parcel delivery company plans to establish the UK’s biggest fleet of electric cargo bikes as part of a wider £19 million sustainability investment. Evri’s fleet of e-cargo bikes will grow from 33 to 99 and its other EVs from 168 to 270 within the next year.
Evri has said that it will grow its e-cargo bike fleet to 3,000 over the next ten years as part of its goal of being a net zero company by 2035. It has established a “final-mile electrification taskforce” to deliver this.
The company’s e-cargo bikes currently operate in London, Bristol, Oxford and Cambridge and deliver 1.5 million parcels a year by bike or EV – a figure that Evri aims to triple over the next year.
The bikes deliver the “last mile” of parcel deliveries from a local transportation depot to their destination. The company also plans to replace diesel vehicles used on its collection routes, the bigger source of emissions for the company. It says that it will add 148 EVs to its fleet before this year’s Christmas period, then 122 more in spring 2025 which, combined, will deliver half of its drop-offs and collections with electric vans.
Evri will expand its own EV charging infrastructure with over £1 million investment across its depot network and hubs. All of the company’s electricity consumption is backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certified renewable energy sources.
Pauline Potter, director of procurement and sustainability at Evri said: “Evri is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and delivering a sustainable future. Our multi-year ESG plans represent a significant leap forward, and we are confident that these initiatives will propel us towards our net-zero goal.
“We are not just investing in technology, but also in our people, empowering them to be part of the solution. Together, we can build a more sustainable future for the parcel delivery industry, as well as the communities we serve.”
CEO of Evri, Martijn De Lange, added: “Pedal power will rev up our efforts to reimagine parcel deliveries in the UK as we aim to become the biggest operator of e-cargo bikes in the sector. We achieved a 9% decrease in carbon emissions since last year. The £19 million investment announced today will lay the groundwork for Evri to dial up on its ambition to become the UK’s most sustainable parcel carrier.”