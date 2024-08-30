F1, Aggreko partner to deliver low carbon power for Grand Prix races

Formula 1 motor racing has announced a partnership with UK-headquartered power generation firm Aggreko, which will provide low-carbon power solutions across all European Grands Prix from the 2025 season.
The multi-year deal will see Aggreko create a centralised power generation compound at each European race, which will power the paddock, pit lane, pit wall, timing room, event technical centre and international TV compound, from where all F1 host broadcasters operate. This power generation compound will be powered by low- and zero-carbon solutions including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), biofuels, solar panels, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Earlier trials of this setup at the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix and 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix have shown significant impacts on emissions, with associated carbon emissions in the powered areas dropping by over 90% compared to previous years.
Formula 1 has committed to hitting net zero emissions by 2030. While the nature of the sport of motor racing suggests that this may be an impossible task, a report found that 45% of the 256,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide generated over the 2019 season came from logistical operations, with only 0.7% being produced by the cars themselves. The 2021-2022 season saw the bio-component fuel requirements for racing vehicles increase, with cars now using fuel with 10% ethanol, up from the previous 5.75%.
The 2023 British Grand Prix was the first event fully powered by sustainable energy alternatives, including 2,746 solar panels and the use of HVO in all temporary generators.
“The entire paddock is part of our net zero by 2030 commitment and solutions like the low-carbon energy generation system combine technological innovation with coordinated action,” commented Ellen Jones, head of ESG, Formula 1.
“In practice, this means that we can achieve significant carbon reductions in this space—and we look forward to continuing to showcase how we can deliver more sustainable events.”
Robert Wells, president of Aggreko Europe and Aggreko Event Services, added: “Aggreko has an unrivalled track record of delivering power transition solutions across the globe, in the most demanding, challenging and mission critical environments to ensure the needs of our clients are met consistently to the highest standards.
“As a global leader, we have an important role to play in the energy transition and we’re thrilled that Formula 1 has chosen Aggreko to help them on their journey to be carbon net zero by 2030. We look forward to continuing working with Formula 1, and together energising change for a positive future.”