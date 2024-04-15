F4OR programme selects nineteen Scottish businesses 

19 businesses in the North East of Scotland have been chosen for the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) supply chain support programme.
This will be the fourth time F4OR runs, delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in partnership with the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).
ETZ funded the second and third rounds of the programme and this year has provided £288,000 of funding. F4OR is a key part of ETZ’stwo-phase support initiative, alongside a challenge fund that will deliver capital investment grants to help North East Scotland energy supply chain companies achieve their low-carbon business ambitions.
Freda Miller, supply chain programme manager at ETZ, added: “ETZ is delighted to partner with ORE Catapult in delivering the F4OR programme to another cohort of 19 companies in North East Scotland.”
The selected companies come from various sectors, including engineering, operations and maintenance, and energy connection technology.
“Following this latest round, over 80 companies in the North East of Scotland will have been part of the F4OR programme – giving businesses the skills and expertise needed for success in the offshore renewables sector, building on the strong heritage of offshore operations in the region,” said Davood Sabaei, F4OR project manager at ORE Catapult.
Roemex, a specialty chemicals supplier, is one of the businesses that has been chosen. Business and commercial manager David Halliday said the company is in the early stages of delivering its net zero plan.
“The F4OR programme will be pivotal in helping us develop, and further commercialise, our offshore wind corrosion mitigation chemistry and we look forward to engaging with various stakeholders as we work through the programme.”
Nationwide, the F4OR programme has supported 110 companies with participants experiencing an average 28% increase in turnover.
The 12-18 month programme began in 2019 and has experienced widespread success across the North East of Scotland, North East of England, East Anglia and Suffolk, alongside national programmes run across Scotland and UK-wide.