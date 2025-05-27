News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 27, 2025

Fellten and Cybrand collaborate on EV charging infrastructure tech

By Kit Million Ross
a close up of the charge qube
The two firms will collaborate to roll out the unit (pictured). Image: Cybrand.

EV technology and systems manufacturer Fellten has announced a new strategic partnership with retrofit emissions specialist Cybrand on a new EV charging technology.

Under the partnership, the two firms will work together to develop the Charge Qube, a new EV charging system designed to bring fast EV charging and energy storage to both urban and remote environments. The Charge Qube uses second-life EV batteries and is able to store excess energy from the grid when needed and supply Type-2 AC and CCS fast charging. The two companies state that their mission is to lower vehicle emissions in Clean Air and Low Emission Zones across the UK, including in Fellten’s home city of Bristol.

Chris Hazell, CEO at Fellten, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating that it lets the firm “offer a future-ready solution—one that turns clean energy from a challenge into a competitive advantage.”

Making use of second life EV batteries and more flexible EV charging

Earlier this month, second life battery energy storage system (BESS) firm Evyon announced that it will provide batteries for EV charging infrastructure provider Elywhere as part of a merger between the two companies.

Meanwhile, Volvo Energy has also been working on battery-powered EV charging with the launch of the PU500, a portable BESS designed to bring EV charging to remote areas or those with limited grid capacity. The unit has a battery capacity of 450-540kWh and features an integrated 240kW DC fast charger. This allows it to charge a heavy-duty truck in around an hour and a half, and when fully charged, it can charge up to three electric heavy-duty trucks or 20 electric cars daily.

Meanwhile, EV charging infrastructure developer TUAL has also been working to use BESS technologies to expand the reach of the EV charging network. TUAL’s PowerUp chargers use BESS technology to deliver high-speed 200kW DC charging on an 11kW supply, even if said supply was previously only sufficient for trickle AC charging. In order to expand the rollout of EV charging tech across the UK, TUAL recently announced a strategic focus on the 8,000 automotive retailers facing critical grid constraints in the UK.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
cybrand, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, fellten, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a close up of an electric ENW van

Electricity North West launches record flexibility tender

MAX1000-BESS3

Allye Energy launches higher capacity EV battery-powered energy storage

a close up on a school traffic warning sign

Green Finance Institute report paves the way for school decarbonisation

a close up of a radiator

Energy price cap plunges 7%

54505270334_4d764e66ff_c

UK could participate in EU electricity markets under new deal to streamline energy trade

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.