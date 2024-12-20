News
December 20, 2024

Finance and performance are key drivers of EV switch – report

By Kit Million Ross
ev chargers lined up in a car park
A new survey from E.ON has revealed the key motivators and roadblocks for UK drivers seeking to make the switch to an electric vehicle (EV).

A nationwide poll of 1,000 people has shown that almost one-third (30%) of drivers would consider switching to an EV when buying their next car, with slightly more drivers in urban areas (31%) considering making the switch than those in rural areas (28%).

Sustainability remains the primary reason for transitioning to an EV; almost three-quarters of those surveyed (74%) cited a desire to be more sustainable and less polluting as their reason for wanting to switch. Cheaper running costs are also a major driving force behind increased uptake, with 58% of respondents commenting on the lower costs of EV driving, and 18% recognising the improved performance of EVs compared to petrol and diesel cars as advantageous.

However, a lack of charging infrastructure is holding back many from making the switch. Around 62% of those surveyed stated they were concerned about a lack of public chargepoints in their area, a concern that has been previously raised from a survey by Lloyds, which found over half of potential EV drivers chose not to make the switch due to a lack of available chargepoints.

Higher upfront purchase costs were noted as a barrier by three-quarters of respondents, with a further 53% raising concerns about battery life.

Concerns about vehicle range were highest among drivers in rural communities, with 54% of rural residents highlighting this as a concern, compared to 43% of city drivers and 46% of suburban residents.

In response to concerns about gaps in charging infrastructure, E.ON recently developed its first charging hub in Wales, filling a key 20 mile gap in charging infrastructure between Carmarthen and Llanelli.

Dev Chana, managing director of E.ON Drive Infrastructure UK, said: “The potential for EVs in the UK is immense and our survey shows there is growing desire from drivers who recognise the environmental and financial benefits of switching to cleaner motoring. The increased desire from drivers throws down a challenge to vehicle manufacturers, tech companies and local authorities to make sure the vehicles and the infrastructure they rely on are available and visible nationwide.

“We’re not just meeting today’s demands but building infrastructure to make sure electric mobility is convenient and accessible for everyone.”

