News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 14, 2025

First Bus launches First Charge EV depot sharing brand

By Kit Million Ross
a white man and woman stand next to eachother near ev chargers.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop and First Bus Scotland Managing Director Duncan Cameron. Image: First Bus.

UK bus operator First Bus has announced that its EV depot-sharing efforts will be expanded under the new identity ‘First Charge’.

While First Bus already has depot-sharing agreements for the EV fleets of major organisations including DPD, Centrica, Openreach, and Police Scotland, the new unified branding will expand access for business fleets to 15 First Bus depots in England and Scotland, all of which are fitted with high-powered EV chargers of at least 150kW to 360kW.

The First Bus Calendonia Depot in Glasgow will expand its reach beyond commercial operations for the first time with the opening of First Charge to the general public. Up to 34 chargepoints, suitable for both fleet and consumer vehicles, are available for use at the Caledonia depot.

Vehicles can be charged at the location between 9:30am and 4:30pm, with the earliest users of the site able to access an introductory rate of £0.39/kWh. As well as contactless credit and debit cards, the chargers on site will accept payment from EV charging network apps and cards including Fuuse, Octopus Electroverse, Allstar, and Paua, with which First Bus partnered in May of this year for a deal allowing Paua’s business customers to access EV charging at 11 First Bus depots.

Isabel McAllister, First Bus UK chief sustainability and compliance officer, said that the firm is “progressing rapidly” towards its decarbonisation goals, adding: “With First Charge, we’re building on our position as an industry leader, sharing our infrastructure to accelerate decarbonisation to help other users move faster too.”

Fiona Hyslop MSP, cabinet secretary for transport, agreed, noting: “Through the new First Charge brand, First Bus is now leading the way by sharing their charging infrastructure, adding to Scotland’s comprehensive public EV charging network and continuing to support the transition to a net zero transport system.”

First Bus is targeting an entirely zero-emission bus fleet by 2035 and has been rapidly scaling up its depot infrastructure to match, with over £320 million invested in these efforts to date. In October 2024, the firm announced a collaboration with EV charging system provider Heliox for five new EV bus depots across the UK, capable of supporting 189 new electric buses. The two firms had previously collaborated in 2021 when the Caledonia Bus Depot was created, which can simultaneously charge 162 vehicles using 80 150 kW modular chargers and two 40kW chargers.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would invest £70 million—of which £20 million was secured through the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme—to bring 160 new zero-emission buses to its network in the West of England. The new buses will run through the low-emission vehicle zone in Bristol and also operate in Bath. Twenty-seven of the 160 new vehicles will be repowered diesel buses, which the transport operator says will further help to improve air quality.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, depot sharing, Energy Usage, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, first bus, market, policy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Current x EVIN 1

Current± is changing

a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

an EU flag flying in a blue sky

EU makes €852 million investment in EV battery innovation

Screenshot 2025-07-03 172805

V2G in Australia: Ausgrid’s breakthrough in vehicle-to-grid technology

The Clean Power 2030 Summits.

‘The skills are immutable’: Plugging the UK’s green energy skills gap

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.