First Great British Energy project delivers rooftop solar PV

Great British Energy’s “first major project” could save schools and the NHS up to £400 million over about 30 years.
A £200 million investment from the UK government and GB Energy will see the company work with schools and the NHS to install rooftop solar PV on a total of 400 sites, delivering between 70MW and 100MW of solar generation.
According to Miliband, GB Energy’s “first major project” will save “vital public institutions hundreds of millions on bills to reinvest on the frontline”.
DESNZ predicts lifetime savings for schools and the NHS of up to £400 million over around 30 years.
In England around £80 million in funding will support around 200 schools, alongside £100 million for nearly 200 NHS sites, with the first solar systems to be installed by the end of summer 2025.
Additionally, local authorities and community energy groups will be supported by about £12 million to build clean energy projects, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has announced.
A further £9.3 million will power schemes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland including community energy or rooftop solar for public buildings.
Beyond supporting the government’s clean power 2030 target, solar PV arrays will save money for the buildings upon which they are installed. The announcement also states that electricity generated by the solar installations could be sold back to the grid, facilitated by battery energy storage systems (BESS) that could also be covered by the investment.
Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), called GB Energy’s funding “essentially government investment into lower energy bills for the NHS and schools”.
Chair of the energy company, Juergen Maier, said that partnering with the public sector as GB Energy scales up will help it to make “an immediate impact”.
News of the project follows the first meeting of the Great British Energy start-up board on 17 March.
Some of the hospitals involved in the scheme will have the largest rooftop installations in the country: the installation at Chesterfield Royal Hospital is estimated to have over 4MW capacity. Others will install ground-mounted solar PV in carparks, rather than on the rooftop.
Solar Energy UK, the trade body representing the solar industry, praised the decision, adding that it also welcomes the support for community energy “which commonly backs solar projects on the public estate”.
The full version of this article is available on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.