Fleets dominate new EV registrations for November

Fleets and businesses represented 77.4% of the UK’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) uptake in November, revealed the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
SMMT attributed some of this increase to “compelling tax incentives” – such as the 2% benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.
Although overall BEV volumes fell by -17.1% to 24,359 new registrations in November 2023, reducing its market share to 15.6%, SMMT assured that last month was “atypical” due to supply chain disruptions.
BEV year-to-date uptake has increased by 27.5% with its market share expected to rise to 22.3% next year.
Ahead of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate coming into force in January 2024 – requiring that 22% of manufacturers sales to be zero-emission, SMMT urged for fiscal incentives, to attract consumers into buying EVs, as well as greater investment in EV charging infrastructure to boost driver confidence.
SMMT have also called for the retention of current EV battery rules for a further three years, as fears deepen over tougher UK-EU Rules of Origin, set to be implement on 1 January 2024.
“Britain’s new car market continues to recover, fuelled by fleets investing in the latest and greenest new vehicles,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive.
“With car makers gearing up to meet their responsibilities under new market legislation, and COP28 currently underway, now is the time to take sensible steps that will multiply that economic growth and minimise carbon emissions. Private EV buyers need incentives in line with those that have so successfully driven business uptake – and workable trade rules that promote rather than penalise the transition.