Flotation Energy, Vårgrønn to deliver clean electricity to O&G platforms

Offshore wind developers, Flotation Energy, Vårgrønn, have submitted planning applications for an onshore substation connect with the 560MW Green Volt offshore wind farm.
Submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for the required onshore infrastructure, the plans would see the new substation provide renewable electricity to oil an gas platforms replacing gas turbines with offshore wind power.
The new onshore substation – set to be located near New Deer – will also connect Green Volt to the UK grid.
The plans also include a proposed cable route – selected based on stakeholder feedback – which aims to limit social and environmental impact.
“Open and honest dialogue with local communities and stakeholders enables us to maximise the benefits of the Green Volt project to the local area while minimising any negative impacts. By stimulating a robust local supply chain, we will create nearly 3,000 jobs within the first three years and almost 100 jobs across the 35-year operation of the Green Volt windfarm,” said Mark McDonald, Green Volt stakeholder lead.
“Submitting the onshore planning application marks another key milestone for Green Volt, keeping it on track to start generating power from 2027 and making it one of the world’s largest floating offshore windfarms, as well as the most advanced oil and gas decarbonisation project in the UK.”
Tom Harrison, onshore consenter added: “By working with the local community from an early stage, we have created a strong application that will boost the local economy and infrastructure. The Green Volt project will also make a significant contribution to a just transition by transferring skills and experience from oil and gas to offshore wind as well as establishing a new supply chain centred around the North Sea.
“As a key asset, Green Volt will contribute £2.5 billion of gross value add (GVA) to the economy over its lifetime, with £759 million of this expected to be retained in Scotland.”
Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn is a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision.