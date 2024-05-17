FOR EV electrifies Network Rail Scotland sites

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider FOR EV has completed the first of two major charging hub installations at Network Rail Scotland’s key operational depots in Irvine and Cowlairs, Glasgow.
The project will support Network Rail Scotland in electrifying its operational fleet. FOR EV installed a combination of AC and DC charging technology specifically designed for the rail company.
Both charging hubs have the capacity to charge 56 fleet vehicles simultaneously, with load-balancing technology that is responsive to the demands of the rail network.
The charging hub at Irvine was delivered in nine weeks with support from utilities contractor, Energy Assets. FOR EV further tailored the project to Network Rail Scotland’s needs by ensuring the technology will cope with adverse Scottish weather conditions.
FOR EV is contracted by Network Rail Scotland to install, operate and maintain charging systems across the next few years; the Glasgow installations form part of Network Rail’s National Road Fleet Transformation Programme (NRFTP).
The Scottish National Investment Bank is FOR EV’s main investor. FOR EV has developed a solution for fleet owners and operators which includes grid connection, installation, service and maintenance, insurance, 24/7 support, 98% uptime, and comprehensive management information reporting.
Transport is the biggest contributor to the UK’s carbon emissions and fleets are responsible for a significant part of the nation’s carbon footprint. FOR EV’s charge points use 100% renewable energy.
Network Rail Scotland’s EV fleet will benefit from the dedicated charging stations at Irvine and Cowlairs, but also have access to FOR EV charge points across the country.
Linsay Wallace, FOR EV executive director of sales and innovations Europe, said: “We’ve developed a strong working relationship and created a bespoke and beneficial solution for Network Rail Scotland. It enabled us to deliver a complex project on time and budget to the highest possible standards of compliance.
“Transitioning a fleet of the past to a fleet of the future is symbolic of FOR EV’s overarching purpose, to help accelerate the move to more sustainable means of travel.”
Principal environment & social value manager at Network Rail Scotland added: “Providing the infrastructure in our operational depots, to enable our road fleet’s transition to zero emission, is a challenge. We decided to look at things differently in Scotland, drawing in expertise and funding from outside of Network Rail to deliver charging infrastructure quicker and cheaper than it would otherwise have been.
“FOR EV and Energy Assets have demonstrated excellence throughout and provided expert guidance on the technology as we make the changes necessary to decarbonise our road fleet.”