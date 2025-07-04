FOR EV, Stena Line partner for Swedish EV charger rollout

Scottish chargepoint operator (CPO) FOR EV has joined forces with ferry operator Stena Line to install its largest EV charging infrastructure project to date.
The two companies have worked together to install 54 chargepoints at Karlskrona Port on the south coast of Sweden. The site will include AC and DC chargepoints with a variety of speeds, with a total of 1200kW of energy supplied across the site. A dedicated chargepoint for electric heavy goods vehicles and vans will also be supplied on the site, which will also offer real-time monitoring for its users.
This is not the first time that FOR EV and Stena Line have collaborated to bring EV charging infrastructure to ferry ports in Europe, although this new Swedish installation is the first that FOR EV has delivered outside of the UK. The two companies previously worked together to install EV chargers at Stena Line’s UK site at Cairnryan Port, near Stranraer, Scotland. The chargers can charge eight vehicles simultaneously and were supported by a £170,000 investment from South of Scotland Enterprise.
The strategic partnership between FOR EV and Stena Line works as a fully funded solution, allowing Stena Line to expand its charging capabilities at the port without paying upfront costs. Under the agreement, FOR EV will install, operate and maintain the rapid charging stations on site.
Steve Dunlop, chief executive at FOR EV, said that the project showcases the firm’s ability to scale up and meet growing demand for EV charging infrastructure. He added: “Our goal is to make the EV charging experience as seamless as possible, allowing travellers to charge their vehicles before or after their ferry journey, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all users.”
Ewa Janik, port manager at Stena Line, said: “This development improves the services we can offer to passengers travelling through Karlskrona. This agreement has made it possible to respond to growing demand in a straightforward and effective way.”
Last year, FOR EV secured a £10 million funding injection from the Scottish National Investment Bank, following a £2 million investment from the bank in 2021 and a further £10 million investment in 2022. The funding is being used to expand FOR EV’s reach across Scotland as well as the company’s expansion into the wider European market.
