January 31, 2024

Forthcoming T-1 and T-4 Capacity Market auction targets increased by 0.8GW total

By Lena Dias Martins
The recommendations were put forward by Fintan Slye, director of National Grid ESO. Image ESO.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has accepted recommendations to increase the forthcoming one-year ahead (T-1) and four-year ahead (T-4) auction targets to 0.3GW and 0.5GW respectively.

Secretary of state for energy security & net zero Claire Coutinho confirmed the acceptance of recommendations put forward by Fintan Slye, director of National Grid ESO in an open letter published yesterday (30 January).

According to the open letter the T-1 auction target will be increased by 0.3GW to “account for technical situations” increasing the target to 7.7GW for the 2024/25 auction. Similarly, Coutinho confirmed that “technical situations” informed the decision to increase the T-4 target by 0.5GW, taking the capacity target for the 2027/28 auction to 45GW. Consequently, Coutinho confirmed she had “decided to set the T-4 auction target at 44.0GW and to set aside 1GW for the future T-1 auction.”

The final auction parameters for T-1 and T-4 Capacity Market auctions are as follows:

ParameterT-1 auction for delivery in 2024-2025T-4 auction for delivery in 2027-2028
Target capacity7.7GW44GW
Demand curve:
Minimum capacity at price cap		6.7GW42.5GW
Demand curve:
Maximum capacity at £0		8.7GW45.5GW
Reliability standard3 hours LOLE3 hours LOLE
Net CONE£49/kW/yr£49/kW/yr
Price Cap£75/kW/yr£75/kW/yr
Price taker threshold£25/kW/yr£25/kW/yr
15-year agreement thresholdN/A£325/kW
3-year agreement thresholdN/A£165/kW
IndexationN/A2022-2023
Data: DESNZ.
