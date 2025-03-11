Fuuse software becomes UK’s first to gain dual certification

EV charging software provider Fuuse has become the UK’s first charge point management system to achieve two certification standards from the OCCP.
The Open Charge Point Protocol (OCCP) is an internationally recognised communication standard that certifies the communication abilities between EV charging hardware and software. Fuuse has now become the first UK company to achieve both OCCP 1.6 and 2.0.1 certifications for its software, signalling that Fuuse software is compatible with a wider range of hardware than systems with single certifications. Additionally, achieving the OCCP 2.0.1 certification opens up the functionality for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging capabilities to be integrated into future products.
Nik Southworth, chief operating officer at Fuuse, commented: “With advancing technologies and the need for more reliable charging across the UK, our dual OCPP certification solidifies our position as the UK’s leading charge point management provider. As our customers choose to scale their operations, our software can too.
“Fuuse has a futureproof solution that maintains its flexibility alongside industry requirements, business needs and emerging technologies. We’re also already working towards OCPP 2.1, which will deliver even more opportunities for operators.”
Expanding V2G
These certifications open up the possibility of Fuuse software being used in V2G operations in the future, something which is of increasing interest in the UK.
In October of last year, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) funded a project trialling a lower-cost technological option for V2G charging, which saw a number of stakeholders installing the new charging technology to judge its effectiveness. The trial is being led by e-mobility engineering company Hangar 19 in alongside commercial EV fleet specialists DriveElectric and CrowdCharge, with JLR providing prototype EVs for use in the trial.
The technology being tested uses an alternating current (AC) bi-directional charging system, which is more cost-effective than direct current (DC) charging technology, and as AC equipment is simpler and more widely used, the hardware is cheaper.
Meanwhile, last spring, the UK’s largest energy supplier Octopus Energy launched a new V2G tariff, which it claims is the UK’s first mass-market V2G tariff. The tariff, named Octopus Power Pack, guarantees free charging for EV drivers who sell the power from their cars’ batteries back to the grid during peak hours. In an interview with Current± Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy, described the scale of the potential for V2G in the UK as “jaw-dropping”, noting that the tariff already had significant interest from customers.