News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 1, 2024

GE Vernova invests in Xlinks’ Morocco-UK power project

By Molly Green
The wind and solar generation and 5GW/22.5GWh battery storage facilities will be connected exclusively to Britain by 4,000km HVDC subsea cables. Image: Xlinks.

GE Vernova, a purpose-built global energy company, invested $10.2 million (£8.1 million) in the Morocco-UK interconnector project headed by Xlinks. Once complete, the project is expected to supply 3.6GW of clean power, delivering about 8% of Britain’s current electricity demand.

The wind and solar generation and 5GW/22.5GWh battery storage facilities will be connected exclusively to Britain by 4,000km High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) subsea cables.

With its collective energy portfolio, GE Vernova is well-placed to deliver large scale global energy projects across its wind, power and electrification segments and has experience delivering financing solutions to energy projects throughout the infrastructure lifecycle.

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) also recently announced investment in the project. GE Vernova and AFC join significant investors from the energy sector, including TotalEnergies, TAQA and Octopus Energy.

Addressing UK demand

Xlinks’ interconnector project is expected to address electricity demand in the UK, projected by the Climate Change Committee to double to 600 terrawatt-hours by 2050.

It is further anticipated that the project will drive the creation of thousands of employment opportunities, consolidating the role of Morocco’s renewables expertise as a regional and continental energy hub.

Nomi Ahmad, CEO of GE Vernova’s financial services business, said: “By leading the energy transition through our vast energy expertise, we help large-scale energy projects ensure deliverability and bankability. 

“We are pleased to be part of the Morocco – UK Power Project, as collaboration across the energy sector is key to ensuring that more affordable, renewable energy is delivered to help meet the UK’s electrification demands and help the nation meet its net zero goals.”

Due to the sheer scale and importance of the project, the Morocco-UK power project was deemed a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) by the UK secretary of state for energy security and net zero in October 2023.

James Humfrey, CEO of Xlinks First, said: “Bringing in an investor of the calibre of GE Vernova represents a further strategic step in the Morocco – UK Power Project’s development, as we progress the project across several fronts. Xlinks is committed to meeting the UK’s need for reliable, affordable, zero-carbon energy while maximising the socio-economic benefits of the Project in Morocco.”

Tags
business, green investment, interconnection, interconnectors, morocco-UK, Renewables, xlinks
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
SMBs collectively account for almost half (44%) of non-household emissions. Image: BT Group.

BT Group to decarbonise 99% of UK businesses

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

Fluence-Energy-Storage_5_web-1024x576_Image_Fluence_750_420_80_s_c1

ESB reaches 1GW of energy storage on Irish network

Cars are set to be the main driver of EV battery demand, accounting for around 75% in the APS in 2035. Image: IEA.

IEA: More than one in five cars to be EVs in 2024; Battery demand to jump tenfold in ten years

Mining company Sibelco’s Cornwood site produces kaolin, mainly for sanitary ware, ceramics, tiles and industrial applications. Image: RheEnergise.

RheEnergise to develop first ‘high-density’ pumped hydro storage demonstrator near Plymouth

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.