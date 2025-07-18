News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 18, 2025

Georgia Power to pilot V2X and expand EV charging

By Kit Million Ross
a hand, lit by red light, plugs a car into an EV charger
Funding for electric transportation programmes will be maintained at the current level. Image: Priscilla du Preez via Unsplash

The Georgia Public Service Commission has approved plans to fund EV charging infrastructure throughout the US state and announced the creation of a pilot programme for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integration.

Funding for electric transportation programmes will be maintained at the current level, which includes $52 million (£38.45 million) for Georgia Power’s Make Ready programme, supporting its work to install and maintain the necessary electrical infrastructure for the connection of EV chargers across the state. Additionally, almost $6 million has been approved to fund the Community Charging Program, which is working to expand access to EV charging in underserved or rural areas of the state.

Furthermore, the Georgia Public Service Commission has also unanimously voted to fund a new V2X pilot programme, which will see Georgia Power provide charging stations for ten public school systems. These will power electric school buses in these regions and will also allow power to be taken from vehicle batteries back to the grid when not in use and meet local loads at times of peak demand on the grid, while also being able to serve as emergency backup power during times of emergency or blackouts.

Electrification Coalition vice president of policy and freight Anne Blair called transportation electrification “a unique opportunity to continue Georgia’s economic success,” adding that the Coalition is “encouraged to see the Commission support the state’s EV economy by continuing Georgia Power’s successful programs and approving a new V2X pilot.”

Other US states have also been exploring the potential benefits of V2X technology for local power grids. In late February, the state of Massachusetts selected clean energy solutions provider Resource Innovations and vehicle-grid integration technology firm The Mobility House to lead a two-year trial of V2X technology across the state.

More recently, last month saw a milestone in the US’ adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tech as Maryland became the first US state to adopt a suite of V2G interconnection rules, based on a set of guidelines established by the US Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC). The rules came into effect in Maryland on 7 July, and VGIC said it is actively engaged in the process of introducing similar rules in the states of California and Nevada.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, policy, Renewables, us, v2g, v2x
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Current x EVIN 1

Current± is changing

an EU flag flying in a blue sky

EU makes €852 million investment in EV battery innovation

Kraken - 2GW VPP

AI-powered VPP Kraken reaches 2GW managed domestic assets

transport secretary Heidi Alexander

BREAKING: UK government to spend £650 million on electric car subsidy

a view of historic buildings

Dean Clough invests £1 million into ultra-rapid EV charging

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.