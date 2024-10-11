GivEnergy acquires aggregator Orange Power in battery storage flexibility boost

Energy storage manufacturer GivEnergy has acquired energy aggregator Orange Power in a move designed to unlock revenue opportunities for battery storage-enabled businesses and contribute to grid stability.
GivEnergy specialises in battery energy storage systems (BESS), focusing on turning ‘dumb assets’ into a smart, interconnected grid. By integrating Orange Power’s energy aggregation technology into its platform, GivEnergy aims to transform how commercial and fleet partners use their battery assets and give those partners the means to generate revenue from their use of renewable energy.
The move enables battery owners to export stored clean energy back to the grid during peak demand times, something that’s historically been challenging for businesses to monetise. For companies keen to decarbonise their operations, this represents a real incentive to adopt renewable energy storage solutions.
The GivEnergy Group is comprised of a core residential battery storage arm alongside a commercial battery storage operation and software unit. Orange Power will become a standalone entity within GivEnergy’s software division, retaining Orange Power founder Justin Ma.
Jason Howlett, Global CEO of GivEnergy, was effusive about the deal, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome the Orange Power team into the GivEnergy family. The acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal of cleaning up the UK’s energy landscape, particularly as it pertains to Smart Energy Devices and their role in supporting and stabilising grid infrastructure. We’re also proud to be able to incentivise energy storage uptake by boosting the ROI of battery installation and maximising value for customers.
“With Orange Power’s expertise in energy aggregation, we can help our customers unlock the full potential of their assets via access to the rapidly growing grid services market.”
Orange Power founder Jason Ma commented: “We are excited to bring our industry knowledge and experience to the GivEnergy Group. The deal will allow us to join forces in offering tailored grid services designed specifically for the commercial sector. This is undoubtedly a market poised for growth, as businesses seek to increase their energy efficiency and capitalise on renewable energy investments.”
Incentivising businesses to adopt energy storage by making grid services more accessible and profitable will undoubtedly encourage businesses to consider energy storage as a viable business opportunity rather than a cost of doing ‘green business’. Ultimately, creating a revenue stream from the adoption of renewables can only benefit the UK’s transition to clean energy.
The importance of BESS systems to grid stability was thrown into sharp relief earlier this week when the UK/Norway NSL interconnector suddenly stopped exporting power. This prompted 1.5GW of batteries across the National Energy System Operator’s network to kick in, avoiding potential disruption.