Glen Earrach Energy submits application for 2GW pumped storage hydro project

Glen Errach Energy (GEE) has announced that it has submitted an application for a 2GW pumped storage hydro (PSH) project near Scotland’s famed Loch Ness.
If approved, the project will be one of the UK’s largest and most efficient energy storage schemes, according to GEE, and will deliver over £20 million each year of its 125-year life cycle to local communities through what would be Scotland’s largest ever community benefit fund. The developer also states that the project would be able to store the equivalent energy capacity of around 800 onshore wind turbines that currently operate in the Highland Council’s operational area.
GEE notes that the site’s unique topography and the planned use of a 500m gross hydraulic head will allow for a more efficient design and more energy storage capacity than all the other planned Loch Ness storage projects combined. According to the developer, the project could deliver a 10% reduction in the local grid’s carbon emissions and allow for £2.9 billion in savings for grid operators over its first 20 years of operation.
In order to ensure that the development is in the best interests of the local community, GEE commissioned independent polling of Highland residents from Opinium. While 56% of Highlanders were revealed to be in support of PSH projects on Loch Ness, with only 16% opposing it, the local community noted several major priorities that they believe developers in the area should consider.
The top priorities for highlanders are delivering reliable and affordable energy, with 54% of respondents citing this as a key priority, delivering value for money and economic benefits, which 53% consider a priority, and community benefits to the local area, which half of all those who responded said was a priority for them.
If approved, the project is expected to produce its first power in 2030. Glen Earrach Energy director, Roderick Macleod, said that the project is poised to become one of the UK’s largest and most advanced energy storage initiatives, adding that “the Highlands deserve the best project, and we remain on track to deliver it”. He also added that GEE is committed to continuously listening to the views of the community, stating: “now we look forward to working with the Scottish Government, The Highland Council and all key stakeholders to deliver this vital project.”