Global EV chargepoint deployment decreased slightly in May

Global new charging point installation fell to 117,376 in May 2025, a drop of more than 12% from the previous month.
As shown in Rho Motion’s EV Charging Database, of the new chargepoints installed in May, nearly all countries and regions have seen their month-on-monthinstallations decrease, with the exception of China’s direct current (DC) chargers, which have a charging capacity of more than 22kW.
China led the installation of fast chargers in May with 61,000 new ones, a 12,000 increase from the previous month, as shown in the chart below. The Netherlands also experienced a slight uptick in DC chargepoints installed, but the numbers are very minimal, with less than 100.
Chargepoint installation in Germany and the UK have remained stable from the previous month. However, it was not enough to sustain the drop from the French market, which also drove down the installations across the UK, EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) market from 7,247 in April to 6,575 in May.
After experiencing strong numbers in April, the number of new DC chargepoints in France dropped from 1,458 to 464 in May 2025. Despite the drop, the numbers seen in France remain above those of the other three European countries covered in the chart above: the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.
Despite the slowdown in certain Western European markets, Rho Motion expects more positive news in Central and Eastern Europe, with several major expansion announcements.
“The region is poised for significant growth in the coming months, particularly in the fast-charging segment. We have also seen funding announcements in the Baltics region, expected to support growth in the future,” said Rho Motion.
Among the most recent developments in Europe was Octopus Energy’s partnership with Chinese EV giant BYD to offer the UK’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bundle, which offers ‘free’ home charging. According to Rho Motion, V2G is starting to scale and moving beyond the pilot project phase, adding, however, that “many challenges remain before mass adoption”.
Finally, in the US and Canada, 1,762 DC chargepoints were added in May 2025, a drop from the more than 2,200 in the previous month but a figure that marks the second highest month recorded so far in 2025.
France sees AC chargepoints deployment tumble in May
Moreover, France saw a much higher drop in alternating current (AC) chargepoints in May than it did with DC charge points. In April, France added more than 3,700 AC charging points, a number that significantly dropped to only 679. This marks the lowest number of additions for new AC chargepoints in a month so far in 2025 and is just a third of the additions seen in January.
Germany was the only market to not see a decrease in installed AC charging points in May, and similar to the DC figures, remained stable with 533 new AC chargepoints.
In the US and Canada, the pace at which AC chargepoints are added continues to decrease, with less than 1,000 additions in May, after peaking at nearly 4,300 in March.
Despite the slowdown of chargepoint installations experienced in May 2025, these regions have already added more than 610,000 chargepoints between January and May. This is already more than half of the total additions registered in 2024, when they added more than one million.
Global market deployment data courtesy of Rho Motion.