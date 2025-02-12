Global EV sales grow by 18% in 2025 vs 2024

The number of EVs sold worldwide has grown significantly in the past year, according to a new report from electric vehicle (EV) research firm Rho Motion.
Worldwide, around 1.3 million EVs were sold in January 2025, 18% higher than the volume sold in January 2024. Although every market saw declines from the record-high EV sales in December 2024, individual markets have noted year-on-year sales increases of between 12% and 50%.
In the UK and Europe, 0.25 million EVs were sold in January 2025, up 21% from January 2024. Most markets in Europe saw growth, with Germany standing out as increasing battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales by 50%, but France saw a 15% year-on-year decline in sales. According to Rho Motion’s analysis, this was because the French government introduced a weight tax on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), which led to significant numbers of people buying PHEVs ahead of the tax coming in, skewing the results somewhat.
Previously reported statistics further evidence the growth of EVs in the UK and Europe. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) noted that 2024 saw EVs sold record numbers in 2024, with 43,656 new BEV registrations taking place in December alone, making up 31% of the market for that month. Across the year, UK EV sales made up 19.6% of the market – an impressive volume, but still short of the 22% market share required by the UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. The SMMT states that the volumes required by the ZEV mandate are unreasonable, noting that the automotive industry has “pulled every lever” trying to achieve this target and is still coming up short.
Rho Motion data manager, Charles Lester, said: “With emission standards coming into force for European manufacturers this year, all eyes are on the opening month for the region which shows encouraging growth at 21% compared to the same time last year. All in all, an uncontroversial start to the year for the EV market globally, though this is not going to remain that way for long.”
Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) added: “This is further proof that global EV sales are only going in one direction – up. The government has a critical role to play in supporting the car industry in making the EV transition. Maintaining a stable regulatory environment is crucial, meaning the government should stay committed to the ZEV Mandate and resist calls for it to be weakened”