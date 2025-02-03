News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 3, 2025

Good Energy Group invests further £1.85 million in Zapmap

By Molly Green
Good Energy’s first investment in Zapmap was made in 2019 and the total that the company has provided is about £9.35 million. Image: Good Energy Group.

Good Energy Group has invested a further £1.85 million into EV chargepoint mapping service Zapmap through an extension of its existing secured convertible loan note.

Good Energy, a renewable electricity supplier and energy services provider, holds 49.9% of the issued share capital of Zapmap. It first entered into the convertible loan note in June 2024 with an investment of £1.7 million, and the additional £1.85 million will likely be drawn in four tranches during 2025 and accrue interest at 12% per year.

Good Energy’s first investment in Zapmap was made in 2019 and the total that the company has provided is about £9.35 million, including this most recent strategic investment.

The investment announcement comes days after it was revealed that Good Energy had agreed to sell its entire issued and to be issued share capital to Dubai-based energy technology firm Esyasoft for £99.4 million.

Esyasoft uses AI technologies in a network of EV charging stations, metering systems, and software packages, but has been moving towards becoming a smart “energy as a service” business which covers a wide array of services for its clients.

In November 2024, Good Energy piloted an automated flexibility initiative that saw Good Energy customers earn between £5 and £20 a month without actively adjusting their energy usage.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nigel Pocklington, CEO of Good Energy, said Esyasoft shares the company’s “sustainable energy vision” and that its financial resources and presence in new markets “presents a significant increase in our potential”.

Zapmap investment to expand chargepoint mapping service

Zapmap is aiming to break even this year, beginning to extend its services into the US and European markets. Its consumer app has over 1.54 million downloads and 860,000 registered users. 

It also offers an API product that offers other organisations the ability to embed Zapmap data in their own digital products, Zapmap Spark, and its Zapmap Insights provides a source of data on the UK’s EV charger rollout to businesses and organisations, including the Department for Transport.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, esyasoft, ev charging, good energy, market, Technology, ZapMap
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Greg-Jackson_CEO-and-founder-of-Octopus-Energy-1-1

Net zero at risk if energy bills rise, says Octopus

a close up of a pod point ev charger

Pod Point becomes first company to trade energy under new wholesale market regulations

pxclimateaction-7129875_1280

UK submits Nationally Determined Contribution committing to 81% emissions reduction

a close up of the blades of a small wind turbine

New small wind turbine product awarded MCS certification

A 3D render of the proposed Mersey Tidal Power development

Mersey Tidal Power project consultation overwhelmingly backed by public

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.