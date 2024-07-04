News
Emobility
July 4, 2024

Good Energy launches new fixed EV tariff

By George Heynes
Image: Good Energy.
The tariff offers a market-leading rate of just 7.4p/kWh for overnight charging. Image: Good Energy.

Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy launched a new fixed tariff for electric vehicle (EV) drivers yesterday (3 July).

Good ENergy said the tariff offers a “market-leading” rate of 7.4p/kWh for overnight charging during a five-hour window between 12am and 5am. This ensures that EV drivers can charge up with 100% renewable electricity at home with the tariff to be live until 31 July 2025.

The tariff also includes a free premium subscription to Zapmap, a chargepoint mapping app for EV drivers, which helps them search, plan, and pay for public charging.

Nigel Pocklington, CEO of Good Energy and chair of Zapmap said: “As a major investor in the UK’s go-to EV charging app, a supplier of truly renewable electricity, and an EV charger installer, Good Energy is uniquely positioned to help EV drivers.

“This new tariff, together with the excellent additional features from Zapmap, is designed to make it as cost-effective and straightforward as possible to drive an electric vehicle. We have gone the extra mile to provide customers with a competitive rate for truly renewable electricity, sourced from our community of over 2,500 generators, as well as a real added benefit to help with charging on the go in Zapmap Premium.”

Good Energy invests in Zapmap

The new EV tariff follows a strategic investment of around £1.7 million by Good Energy in Zapmap. Good Energy holds 49.9% of the issued share of Zapmap.

Including this latest convertible loan, Good Energy has provided funding totalling approximately £7.5 million to Zapmap since its initial investment in 2019. Zapmap aims to reach breakeven in 2025. It plans to continue focusing on the UK market while also offering mapping in the US and other European markets.

Zapmap’s consumer app has established itself as a leading app for EV drivers, with over 1.54 million downloads and 860,000 registered users. The investment will enable Zapmap to keep growing its business-to-business offerings, Zapmap Spark and Zapmap Insights.

Similar

