Good Energy partners with Ripple for community energy

Renewable energy supplier Good Energy has teamed up with cooperative renewable developer Ripple Energy to bring customers the opportunity to own a slice of wind or solar projects.
Through Ripple Energy’s platform, Good Energy customers can now buy a stake in one of Ripple’s community energy projects and earn credit directly back to their Good Energy account from the electricity their supported project has generated.
Good Energy is joining Ripple as an anticipated supplier, intending to launch as a full supplier in the coming weeks.
Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy, said: “Good Energy are specialists in microgeneration—helping hundreds of thousands of customers generate their own clean power and source it from small-scale renewable generators. By working with Ripple, we can offer them the chance to own their own portion of a large-scale renewable project and reduce their bills at the same time.
“We have always been big supporters of what Ripple is doing to make cooperative renewable energy ownership simple and accessible, and it’s well aligned with our mission to help customers use clean power in their homes and businesses. So we are very excited to be taking this step to work together. It means our tariffs, already acknowledged as among the greenest on the market, can be even greener.”
Sarah Merrick, founder and chief executive of Ripple Energy added: “Cooperative ownership of renewable energy sites is gaining real momentum in the UK, with Ripple demonstrating the tangible benefits that are accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.
“Good Energy backing this movement and becoming our latest supply partner further simplifies the process for consumers, making it even easier for people to get involved. Good Energy customers will be able to seamlessly own their own sources of renewable energy without having to switch suppliers.
“Alongside all our supply partners, we continue to empower British consumers to take control of their energy future, contributing to the energy transition while enjoying the financial benefits for themselves. With this latest collaboration, we’re another significant step forward in democratising the renewable energy industry, making it affordable and accessible for all.”
Co-operative energy ‘gaining real momentum’
Ripple Energy has partnered with British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF and E.ON Next on similar community energy purchase arrangements, and smaller community energy groups have also seen major growth in recent times.
In May, Bristol Energy Cooperative launched its tenth community energy share offer – its first with Triodos Bank – with the aim of raising £1 million and bring an additional 1MW of solar energy to the cooperative’s portfolio, which already includes an installation on the roof of Bristol Beacon, a major performance venue in the city.