News
Supply, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 19, 2024

Good Energy partners with Ripple for community energy

By Kit Million Ross
A wind turbine at night, with purple light and text reading "owned by consumers" projected onto it
More consumers can now own part of a community energy project. Image: Ripple Energy

Renewable energy supplier Good Energy has teamed up with cooperative renewable developer Ripple Energy to bring customers the opportunity to own a slice of wind or solar projects.

Through Ripple Energy’s platform, Good Energy customers can now buy a stake in one of Ripple’s community energy projects and earn credit directly back to their Good Energy account from the electricity their supported project has generated.

Good Energy is joining Ripple as an anticipated supplier, intending to launch as a full supplier in the coming weeks.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy, said: “Good Energy are specialists in microgeneration—helping hundreds of thousands of customers generate their own clean power and source it from small-scale renewable generators. By working with Ripple, we can offer them the chance to own their own portion of a large-scale renewable project and reduce their bills at the same time.

“We have always been big supporters of what Ripple is doing to make cooperative renewable energy ownership simple and accessible, and it’s well aligned with our mission to help customers use clean power in their homes and businesses. So we are very excited to be taking this step to work together. It means our tariffs, already acknowledged as among the greenest on the market, can be even greener.”

Sarah Merrick, founder and chief executive of Ripple Energy added: “Cooperative ownership of renewable energy sites is gaining real momentum in the UK, with Ripple demonstrating the tangible benefits that are accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.

“Good Energy backing this movement and becoming our latest supply partner further simplifies the process for consumers, making it even easier for people to get involved. Good Energy customers will be able to seamlessly own their own sources of renewable energy without having to switch suppliers.

“Alongside all our supply partners, we continue to empower British consumers to take control of their energy future, contributing to the energy transition while enjoying the financial benefits for themselves. With this latest collaboration, we’re another significant step forward in democratising the renewable energy industry, making it affordable and accessible for all.”

Co-operative energy ‘gaining real momentum’

Ripple Energy has partnered with British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF and E.ON Next on similar community energy purchase arrangements, and smaller community energy groups have also seen major growth in recent times.

In May, Bristol Energy Cooperative launched its tenth community energy share offer – its first with Triodos Bank – with the aim of raising £1 million and bring an additional 1MW of solar energy to the cooperative’s portfolio, which already includes an installation on the roof of Bristol Beacon, a major performance venue in the city.

Tags
business, community energy, decarbonisation, good energy, market, Renewables, ripple energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Offshore wind turbines behind green hills

‘Three weeks to course correct’ UK offshore wind says Ember

Green rays of light loop around a wind turbine behind a field of flowers

National Grid ESO launches Future Energy Scenarios for 2024

A close up of a lightbulb on its side with bokeh lights behind

UK set to smash power import record

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre

Kraken launches Manchester Entech Hub

Pylons over an evening sky connected by blue lines

UK energy titans join forces to press Labour on electrification

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.