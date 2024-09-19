News
Emobility, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 19, 2024

Government awards £88 million funding for zero emission vehicles

By Molly Green
The Faraday Institution predicts that 270,000 UK jobs could be supported by the EV and battery industry to 2040. Image: National Grid.

The UK government says £88 million of joint government and industry investment has been awarded to various projects focusing on zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) technologies.

With £44.5 million of the investment from the government backed by a further £43.5 million from the automotive industry, 46 projects have been awarded, including one seeking to develop electric trucks for the NHS and Royal Mail.

On 17 September, minister for industry and decarbonisation Sarah Jones revealed the successful projects that would receive funding, awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC).

Jones said: “Labour is committed to boosting the jewel in the crown of our manufacturing base – the automotive industry. Working in partnership with industry this funding will drive innovation and propel the development of next generation zero emission vehicle technologies.”

The minister visited two of the awardees, Protean Electric and Gordon Murray Group, both of which entered the APC Collaborative R&D competition.

Protean Electric is working to bring to market new, UK-developed power-electronics products. Named PULSE (Power electronics Upscale for Localisation and Sustainable Electrification), the project secured a £5.5 million Collaborative Research and Development grant from the APC.

Gordon Murray Group is developing an ultra-lightweight vehicle platform for future vehicles. Strategy and business director for the group, Jean-Philippe Launberg, said: “The Gordon Murray Group and our R&D partners feel privileged to receive government support for the M-LightEn Project and be trusted with the development and industrialisation of leading-edge technologies to make cars significantly more energy efficient to build and run, contributing to the UK’s decarbonisation.”

According to government estimates, the two companies will safeguard and create nearly 1,000 jobs.

Other successful projects, across five competitions, include eight collaborative R&D projects, seven Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF) Feasibility Studies looking into battery and motor technologies, 11 projects aiming to rapidly develop automotive products, 14 micro-businesses, SMEs and start-ups specialising in zero emission technologies which tackle transport decarbonisation and 6 projects exploring zero tailpipe emission vehicle technologies within the niche vehicle sector. 

UK will need battery manufacturing capacity of around 110GWh per annum

The UK’s ZEV technology sector will also need a battery technology industry to thrive.

According to research published by the Faraday Institution on 17 September, the UK will need to be manufacturing around 110GWh of battery every year by 2030. The UK is an attractive location for battery manufacturing, but expansion will be needed in line with European investments, it said. The government’s funding for the sector is intended to provide certainty for investors, something of particular importance after the Britishvolt collapse.

The Faraday Institution predicts that 270,000 UK jobs could be supported by the EV and battery industry to 2040. A gigafactory being developed by the battery arm of the Tata Group, Agratas is expected to cost in the region of £4 billion, create 4,000 direct jobs and have an output of 40GWh.

The government has also highlighted the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in north-east England, where Nissan, AESC UK and Sunderland City Council’s ambitious EV36Zero electric vehicle hub will be based.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
apc, battery, Electric buses, electric vehicle, EVIE24, funding, gigafactory, government
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
natpower-marine-green-ports

UK and Scottish governments collaborate to secure industrial future of Grangemouth refinery

Two men in high vis stand next to an electric london bus

UKPN invests £4 million for clean buses for London

Zenobe-Battery-Storage-Systems

Battery storage developers say ESO ‘not ready’ to deliver a grid for the future

pylon-8574348_1280-1

Ofgem publishes open letter on grid connections reform

A windswept scottish island at sunset

SSEN Transmission awards contracts for Orkney-Caithness link

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.