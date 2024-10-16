News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 16, 2024

Government confirms six-year extension of Climate Change Agreements scheme

By Kit Million Ross
The houses of parliament lit up at night in front of a purple-tinged sky
DESNZ has confirmed it will extend the scheme by six years. Image: Deniz Fuchidzhiev on Unsplash

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has today (16 October) confirmed that it will extend the Climate Change Agreements (CCA) scheme by a further six years, following a consultation period.

The CCA scheme offers eligible businesses in carbon-intensive sectors, such as food and drink, plastics, and motor manufacturing, reduced rates of Climate Change Levy (CCL) on their energy bills if they agree to meet energy efficiency and decarbonisation targets, customised by sector.  The scheme was established in 2001, and while participation is entirely voluntary, over 2,600 businesses across over 50 sectors currently take part in the scheme. The CCL savings for participating businesses are expected to be worth around £310 million per year, with the energy bill savings resulting from meeting CCA targets also providing significant cost savings for businesses.

The current CCA’s Target Period, during which businesses are assessed against their decarbonisation targets, formally ended in December 2023, with reduced rates of CCL available for those who had met their obligations until March 2025. However, in March of last year, the previous government announced a brief extension to the CCA, with a Target Period set to end in December 2024.

In its response to a consultation on the CCA, the government has now formally confirmed that the scheme will be extended for six years, with the next Target Period beginning on 1 January 2026. While a Target Period start date of January 2025 was considered, the government response to the consultation notes that industry respondents had expressed concern about establishing targets and getting prepared for the new scheme in time for this start date.

According to the government, the six-year period for targets has been specifically chosen in order to incentivise businesses to choose decarbonisation measures that have longer payback periods – as opposed to picking a less efficient in the long term “quick fix” – while also balancing the needs of taxpayers facing the annual cost of £310 million in reduced CCL payments.

Commenting on the announcement, Industry Minister Sarah Jones said: “The extension of the Climate Change Agreement scheme is a critical step in supporting our energy-intensive industries as we transition to a low-carbon economy.

“By providing £310 million a year in savings, we are enabling businesses to invest in energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects, which will strengthen their competitiveness while advancing the UK’s path to net zero.

“This is not only an investment in cleaner technologies but also in the long-term resilience and success of our industries.”

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, cca, decarbonisation, DESNZ, energy efficiency, ev charging, policy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
A home heat pump, outside on a cobblestone wall

ENA Connect Direct passes 15,000 applications, announces new phase

Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

Batteries step in after interconnector trips

SPR offshore wind_cropped (1)

Government announces vast private investment as ‘vote of confidence’ in UK clean energy

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre.

Octopus, Uber and BYD offer partnerships for cheaper EV charging

stock trading figures on a computer screen

Arenko and RWE agree trading software deal

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.