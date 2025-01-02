Government consults on car sales targets and zero emission vehicle mandate

The UK government is seeking views on its commitment to end the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2030.
UK transport secretary Heidi Alexander has launched a consultation seeking views from automotive and charging experts to “restore clarity” on the ban and support the UK’s transition to ZEVs.
In its manifesto, the Labour party pledged to reinstate the ban on sales of vehicles powered entirely by petrol or diesel for 2030 after the Conservative government was criticised for pushing the deadline back to 2035. Since coming to power, the Labour government has not changed the timeframe set by its predecessor, and rumours of a weakened zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate concerned the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry.
The consultation is split into two parts. The first considers phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and is conducted solely by the UK government. It seeks views on options to end the sales of new ICE cars by 2030, possible requirements for new non-zero emission vans to be sold from 2030-2035, the right approach for small manufacturers and demand measures to support uptake of ZEVs.
Part two of the consultation is specifically focused on the ZEV mandate to be delivered through the vehicle emissions trading schemes. This second part is conducted by the UK government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and the Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland).
Informing potential amendments to the ZEV mandate and CO2 emissions regulation, the consultation seeks views on existing flexibility in the ZEV mandate and consideration of further flexibilities, as well as “other technical updates” to the mandate for its efficiency.
Changes to the ZEV mandate
The Department for Transport states it is “fully committed” to maintaining the fundamentals of the ZEV mandate including current trajectories for ZEV sales requirements (28% cars and 16% vans in 2025 must be electric, with 80% of all new vehicles sales for EVs by 2030 and 100% by 2035).
The consultation asks for input on what cars, if not fully zero emission, such as hybrids, should be sold from 2030 onwards. It also reiterates that from 2035 all car sales will be pure-electric vehicles as set out by the previous government.
Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade association the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the automotive industry welcomes the review of both topics the consultation covers.
He continued: “These are both critical issues for an industry that is facing significant challenges globally as it tries to decarbonise ahead of natural market demand. Aside from the billions invested in new technologies and products, it has cost manufacturers in excess of £4 billion in discounting in the UK this year alone.
“This is unsustainable and, with the 2025 market looking under even greater pressure, it is imperative we get an urgent resolution, with a clear intent to adapt the regulation to support delivery, backed by bold incentives to stimulate demand.”
From the perspective of the EV charging industry, CEO of ChargeUK Vicky Read said the consultation is also welcome.
Read said: “ChargeUK has been vocal in its assertion that billions of this investment, as well as the significant progress made in the charging rollout in the past 12 months, will be put at risk should the ZEV mandate be weakened.
“As the consultation finally gets underway, we call on the Government to hold its nerve and commit to a policy approach that combines ambitious EV sales targets with bold measures to help drivers make the switch. This will enable a healthy flow of investment into our sector and ensure we can stay on track to deliver the chargers needed for the EV transition.”