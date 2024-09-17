Government funds Ceramics for BEVs project

Via the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), the government has backed a project called Ceramics for BEVs (‘CeraBEV’), which will enable the use of lightweight materials across EV battery enclosures and cooling plates.
Developed by thermal technologists Zircotec, a proprietary ceramic coating will be trialled as an alternative to the heavy-duty steel battery enclosures currently used in EVs. Using lighter-weight materials like aluminium or plastic composites improves vehicle range.
Beyond this, the efficiency of aluminium cooling plates within the battery pack is hampered by its low thermal conductivity and the electrical insulation required. Improvements in cooling plate technology explored in the CeraBEV trial also stand to benefit the UK’s battery energy storage technology capabilities.
To deliver the research, Zircotec will develop its ElectroHold coating range to provide high-performance dielectric, flameproofing and EMC shielding properties. The lightweight technology can be easily integrated into existing automotive design infrastructures.
Zircotec has provided its ceramic coating and heat shielding solutions to various customers over the last 30 years, developing thermal management solutions for OEMs and top-flight motorsport, including F1.
Engineering director Dominic Graham said the company has spent the last year developing its thermal science to provide for the CeraBEV project.
He said: “The key to unlocking the use of new, lightweight materials across battery enclosures and cooling plates in EVs is being able to develop and effectively apply high-performance coatings that ensure the safe thermal and electrical operation of the substrate.”
Ian Constance, APC CEO, said: “With the investment from both industry and government, the projects will not only demonstrate the strength and breadth of the zero-emission automotive sector in the UK but hopefully the acceleration of these to commercialisation.”
Andrew Donachie, Zircotec COO, said: “We’re delighted to be selected to receive this APC funding, which will not only enable Zircotec to extend its current ceramic coating expertise within the EV sector but will also accelerate the UK’s battery energy storage technology capability through ceramic coating research that has the power to transform material use in the battery electric vehicle sector.”
APC has previously worked with the UK government to help identify where to invest in green transport technologies. The government says it is working to stay at the “cutting edge” of battery technology by funding the CeraBEV project.
A commitment to funding for batteries and their supply chains was made in the UK Battery Strategy, published by the government at the end of 2023. As covered on our sister site, Solar Power Portal, the strategy outlined £2 billion of new capital and R&D funding for five years to 2030.