Government pushed to consider property demand flex capability in new EPC ratings

The Centre for Net Zero and the Energy Systems Catapult have called for the introduction of net zero building metrics to include measurement of a building’s demand flexibility capability.
In a paper published by the two energy research firms, previous calls for a ‘Smart Building Rating’ (SBR) are built upon. An SBR metric would be designed to incentivise consumer demand for smart homes, and the newly published paper would expands its use cases into green finance, network planning and consumer engagement.
The Energy Systems Catapult and Centre for Net Zero also outline an early methodology for the ratings, developed with the company previously commissioned by the government to improve energy performance certificate (EPC) methodology, Etude.
The paper comes midway through a joint consultation by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, on EPCs.
Current energy efficiency ratings use a single headline metric, which the researchers say cannot meet the diverse needs of users and of policy objectives. One of the suggested metrics being consulted on is a measurement of ‘smart readiness’, a building’s potential to integrate smart technologies that can optimise energy consumption and the ability of consumers to benefit from cheaper smart tariffs.
The idea of a smart building rating is backed by a coalition of supporters including the UK Green Building Council, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and Octopus Energy, which founded the Centre for Net Zero in 2021. The centre is a non-profit energy research institute led by computational chemist and policy maker Lucy Yu.
Yu said: “It is time to fundamentally rethink building performance as we decarbonise energy systems. This includes measuring – and thereby placing a value on – a building’s ability to flex its demand to align with clean electricity.
“The National Energy System Operator has identified consumer flexibility as critical to Great Britain meeting its 2030 Clean Power target just five years from now. The EPC consultation presents a window of opportunity to ensure our housing stock is fit for the future, and unlock the benefits of a flexible energy system.”
The Energy Systems Catapult is part of the Catapult Network of nine technology and innovation centres set up by Innovate UK.