Government to streamline ‘burdensome’ offshore planning process

The UK Government has published plans to slash the amount of planning time required for offshore wind and nuclear projects.
In an announcement this week (25 July) the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities revealed plans to fast-track the “burdensome” planning processes of major infrastructure projects that deliver “tangible benefits to communities” including offshore wind farms and nuclear power stations.
Amongst the estimated 50 documents released as part of the Powering Up Britain announcement this March, the UK Government released five revised National Policy Statement’s (NPSs) one of which included a new requirement for offshore wind to be considered a “critical national infrastructure”.
The measures launched in the consultation earlier this week are set to evoke faster consenting, more effective consultations and more resources.
Additional support has also been granted for councils looking to speed up the delivery of vital infrastructure through the Innovation and Capacity Fund’s second round.
Dedicated ministers from environment, energy, levelling up and transport departments will help drive progress by troubleshooting potential issues that hold up progress, and rapidly developing practical solutions to speed up delivery.
“Strong communities need to be supported by vital infrastructure; the transport links, power plants and buildings that underpin our everyday lives,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“Significant infrastructure projects don’t just ensure that people can get to work easily, do their recycling, and power their homes. They also create jobs, grow our economy, and help us become fit for the future.
“It is right that we make it as easy as possible for these important projects to be approved and delivered across the country.”
The UK currently has a target of 50GW of offshore wind by 2035 however, a recent report by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) criticised the hurdles put up for the development of offshore wind within the Energy Security Strategy.
Had the government set its renewable targets earlier and issued Contracts for Differences for renewables at a rate consistent in meeting those targets then by 2022, Britain could have had an additional 17GW of offshore wind, added ECIU.