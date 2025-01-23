News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 23, 2025

Government to prevent unnecessary legal challenges to NSIPs

By Molly Green
The new rules will accelerate the build times of nuclear plants, trainlines and windfarms, the government says, in line with its Plan for Change. Image: Keir Starmer via LinkedIn.

The UK government says a rule change will stop “cynical” legal challenges getting in the way of its Plan for Change.

Today (23 January), the government has announced it will scrap current “excessive” rules that mean unarguable cases can be brought back to the courts three times if legal challenge is brought against a planned infrastructure project.

It follows promises made alongside its Plan for Change that saw UK prime minister Keir Starmer pledge to streamline the approval process of 150 major infrastructure projects as a reiteration of the government’s commitment to clean power.

The overhaul will allow just one attempt at a legal challenge for “cynical cases lodged purely to cause delay”. It is throwing out the ‘paper permission stage’ which is currently the first legal challenge that can be made against a project, and change primary legislation so that where a judge in an oral hearing at the High Court deems a case ‘Totally Without Merit’, it will not be possible to ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider. 

According to the government, 58% of all decisions on major infrastructure have been taken to court, disrupting its plans for growth. The new rules will accelerate the build times of nuclear plants, trainlines and windfarms, the government says, in line with its Plan for Change.

It says the new approach will “strike the right balance” between justice and pushing back against a challenge culture where the courts are used to obstruct decisions taken in the national interest.

Examples of this include wind farms in East Anglia that were delayed for over two years by a group which “dragged the case through the courts and lost at every turn”, and a case dismissed by the High Court brought against Sizewell C nuclear plant.

PM Keir Starmer teased the news with a LinkedIn post.

Starmer commented: “For too long, blockers have had the upper hand in legal challenges – using our court processes to frustrate growth. We’re putting an end to this challenge culture by taking on the NIMBYs and a broken system that has slowed down our progress as a nation.”

The move is the result of an independent review into legal challenges against nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs). The author of the review, Lord Banner KC, said: “My review concluded that there is a clear case for streamlining judicial reviews on consenting decisions for nationally significant infrastructure projects, given that delays to these projects cause real detriment to the public interest.”

The news was well received by Richard Chacksfield, energy transition director at Bilfinger UK, which provides services and consultancy for all life cycle phases of key energy and industrial assets. Chacksfield said: “Complex and uncertain planning regulations can deter infrastructure investment, resulting in delays that directly impede the UK’s ability to rapidly deploy renewable energy, upgrade critical infrastructure, and meet urgent climate and energy security objectives.

“By streamlining planning approvals, these reforms can help reduce investment hesitation, lower project costs, and accelerate the deployment of essential infrastructure needed for the UK’s economic and environmental goals.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, government, infrastructure, Keir Starmer, nsips, plan for change, planning, policy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

a transmission tower shot from a low angle against a blue sky

Energy UK urges government to unlock growth through energy industry regulation

national grid transmission rema Viking Link AC Yard engineers

REMA: Centralising transmission buildout plan could reduce need for zonal market

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.