February 4, 2025

Government to set direction for UK land use, energy and farming to ‘coexist’

By Molly Green
Defra said this land use framework will ensure “less of our high quality farmland is taken out of production”. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

The government will consider a framework for how the UK’s land is used, ensuring “high quality farmland” is not lost to renewable energy projects.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) opened consultation on the framework on 31 January, stating that the framework will not “tell people what to do with their fields or replace the planning system”, but set out a direction for England’s land use and recognise the challenges that land managers face.

The framework was first suggested in 2021 and was due to be published in 2023. Considerable delays have seen the scope and focus of the framework change over time. Defra said this land use framework will ensure “less of our high quality farmland is taken out of production”.

According to environment secretary Steve Reed, the land use framework will “work hand in hand” with government housing and energy plans, so the Clean Power by 2030 target can be achieved “without jeopardising food production or nature”.

Government analysis found that farming land will have to be repurposed to meet its legal environmental and climate targets by 2050. The consultation also points out, however, all key utilities across England in 2022 – including solar and wind farms, power stations, water works, gas works and refuse disposal places – covered just 0.2% of land.

Estimated type and extent of land use changes needed to 2035 and 2050. Source: UK government.

It has been suggested that to meet the UK’s net zero goals, solar PV would take up just 0.29% of available land, and 0.51% of all available agricultural land. To put this into perspective, UK airports currently use 0.2% of available land and golf courses use 0.51% of available land.

The full version of this article was first published on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

