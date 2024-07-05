Great Britain is ‘biggest flexibility market in the world’, says ENA

Experiencing unprecedented growth, local flexibility has seen network operators tendering a record 6.4GW of capacity in 2023, according to figures compiled by the Energy Network Association (ENA).
This surge, up from 4.6GW in 2022, underlines the UK’s commitment to decarbonisation and grid optimisation, an area which will be crucial to Labour’s first few months in power as it seeks to deliver on its renewable energy ambitions. Industry trade body ENA suggests the growth can be attributed in no small part to its Open Networks Programme, fresh from a strategic overhaul that put bringing down barriers to market participation at its centre.
Three-quarters of contracted flexibility is low-carbon
In addition to the headline figures, the ENA also notes that for a second year in succession, 75% of contracted flexibility is comprised of low-carbon technologies, including solar, energy storage and biofuel. That is again significant as Labour aims to deliver on crucial parts of its manifesto over the coming 12 months and represents a significant step on the road to net zero. While there’s pessimism around Britain’s ability to meet either its 2030 or 2050 targets—with the Environment Agency recently revising its 2030 targets to between 2045 and 2050—this news provides at least some positivity around Britain’s trajectory toward a decarbonised energy future. The ENA numbers also include a to-date 2025 figure of a robust 5.1GW thus far.
Dr. Avi Aithal, Head of Open Networks at ENA, emphasised the importance of these developments, stating, “This is a great achievement for the UK’s energy networks, and it’s a clear testament to their commitment to deliver best value to consumers.”
He also highlighted the continued momentum of the Open Networks Programme, stating, “Though today’s statistics once again make Great Britain the biggest flexibility market in the world, we are continuing to deliver at pace. The support from the industry, governmental departments and Ofgem have been invaluable to the programme, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them and the future Market Facilitator to help the UK meet our decarbonisation goals at the least cost to customers.”
Flexibility services: more crucial than ever
The remarkable growth of the UK’s flexibility echoes similar trends in many European countries. As more low-carbon technologies like wind and solar power come online, flexibility services become crucial for balancing supply and demand. This dynamic approach to grid management is essential for ensuring the reliability and resilience of the energy system as it transitions to cleaner, more sustainable sources of power. Flexible energy systems also give consumers more control over what they pay when they use energy. Stew Horne, head of policy at Energy Saving Trust’s guest blog on ‘how to empower consumers to embrace flexible energy use and deliver billions in savings’ makes compelling reading.
The latest news is particularly heartening for the UK renewables landscape, given that five years ago, an REA report suggested the UK was the second worst market in Europe for energy flexibility.