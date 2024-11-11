News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 11, 2024

Green Energy Solutions management platform secures £175,000 investment

By Molly Green
Sam Taylor, second from right, said the firm was “thrilled” to receive the support. Image: South West Investment Fund.

Green Power Solutions, a Truro-based energy management solutions provider, has secured £175,000 equity from the British Business Bank’s South West Investment Fund.

The funding was provided through the appointed fund manager, the FSE Group, as part of a £300,000 funding round. The British Business Bank is a development bank wholly owned by the UK’s government.

Green Power Solutions has developed an energy management platform, 3MS, that addresses key challenges faced by industries that rely on off-grid power solutions, which typically rely on assets powered by diesel generators.

The software integrates with existing hardware to enable clients to monitor, manage and optimise operations remotely. It can be used with generators, fuel cells, inverters, solar, pumps or batteries.

Green Power Solutions aims to mitigate issues such as maintenance, downtime and CO2 emissions tracking and make operations more sustainable, offering advanced analytics and real-time energy adjustments. For example, it claims that its predictive maintenance offering can save businesses 40-50% on maintenance by reducing unplanned downtime.

Green Power Solutions CEO Sam Taylor said the firm was “thrilled” to receive the support, which will help it ensure it is “well-equipped” to provide “innovative and sustainable solutions for a wide range of industries”.

The company said it will use the funding to build capacity across sales, customer service and in-house development. It aims to become a leading name in performance monitoring for off-grid assets.

Paul Jones, senior investment manager of regional funds at the British Business Bank, said Green Power Solutions is “at the forefront of sustainable innovation”.

Green Power Solutions will use the funding to build capacity across sales, customer service and in-house development.

The South West Investment Fund’s stated purpose is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunities for new and growing businesses across the South West. It offers a range of commercial finance options with smaller loans from £25,000 to £100,000, debt finance from £100,000 to £2 million and equity investment up to £5 million.

Digitalisation in the energy sector

The funding injection highlights the space for innovative software solutions in the green revolution. Digitalisation is a key part of delivering an energy system capable of supporting net zero goals.

Decentralisation is one answer to the barrier presented by the lacking grid infrastructure in the UK. Irene Di Martino, CEO at Amp X explained in a Current± webinar, Digitalisation – the key to unlocking a whole-system net zero transition, that technology developers have “decided to move away from a point solution and not focus on a single stakeholder, addressing a specific challenge, but to think transversally”.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
british business bank, business, energy management, Energy Usage, fse group, market, off grid, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
windmills-ed-white-on-pixabay

Current± roundup: clean energy tech headlines

NESO CP30

An “immensely helpful milestone”: NESO’s route to Clean Power 2030

Octopus_Energy_Fan_Club_-_3_6.width-800

Octopus Energy’s discounted offshore wind tariff generates savings of up to £400

a colourful electricity unit with wires coming out

SSEN trials battery tech for emergency supply

4569198_295e1498

Renewables met 40% of Ireland’s electricity demand in October

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.