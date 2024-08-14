Essar Energy Transition acquires Thornton Science Park, zeroes in on 2050 emissions targets

Essar Energy Transition (EET) has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the 66-acre Thornton Science Park. The energy research centre is closely linked to the government’s aspirations to meet the target of net zero emissions by 2050 and aligns with EET’s plan to invest US$3bn into energy transition initiatives in the North West.
Located adjacent to the EET Fuels’ Stanlow Manufacturing Complex, Thornton Science Park plays a vital role within the Cheshire Science Corridor, connecting Liverpool and Manchester. The acquisition aims to establish Thornton Science Park as one of Europe’s leading energy transition hubs, helping to increase the pace of the UK’s energy transition and supporting the Labour government’s decarbonisation policy while enhancing skilled employment opportunities in the north-west of England.
With its rich history of scientific and industrial research, the park is well-positioned to contribute to the UK’s decarbonisation efforts and has already played a pivotal role in identifying a number of sustainable energy sources to aid the UK’s 2050 net zero goals.
Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of EET Fuel, remarked: “The acquisition of Thornton Science Park represents the latest step in our ambition to develop Europe’s foremost integrated energy transition hub. Leading by example, Essar Energy Transition is playing its part to ensure that the UK delivers on its climate change goals, enhances energy security, and maintains a strong, secure manufacturing base for fuels.”
UK green hydrogen
As well as being a key energy transition centre, Thornton Science Park will serve as the UK headquarters for a number of EET subsidiaries, including EET Fuels, EET Hydrogen, EET Hydrogen Power and Stanlow Terminals.
Via these brands, EET is pursuing a number of firsts, including creating the UK’s first low carbon refinery and one of the first large scale, low carbon hydrogen production hubs in the world. It also aims to develop Europe’s first hydrogen-fuelled combined heat and power plant.
While the UK’s green hydrogen aspirations suffered under the Conservative government the new Labour administration has pledged to deliver £500 million in green hydrogen production capital, alongside implementing a 5GW goal by 2030. That news alone will help to revitalise the UK’s beleaguered green hydrogen landscape.
