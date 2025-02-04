Greenvolt Group launches UK distributed energy offering

Greenvolt Group, part of investment fund KKR’s portfolio, will expand its operations into the UK with the launch of Greenvolt Next UK.
Targeting a portfolio of commercial and industrial projects with a total capacity of 100MW by 2025, Greenvolt will offer distributed energy solutions, including rooftop solar and battery storage.
The expansion of Greenvolt Next into the UK is part of Greenvolt’s broader strategy to expand its investment in distributed generation across Europe, where it has over 450MWp of signed capacity, more than 180MWp installed and a portfolio of over 2,500 projects.
The distributed energy offering will be backed by flexible financing options such as power purchase agreements (PPAs), meaning businesses will not have to pay upfront for installations of renewable energy generation technologies.
The UK team will be based in Warrington and is expected to grow to 50 members over the next year.
Owen Power, CEO of Greenvolt Next UK, said he is seeing growing demand for decentralised or onsite clean energy solutions in the UK. He added: “Businesses across the board have had to grapple with rising energy costs and for energy intensive sectors like airports, retail centres, manufacturing and pharma, the imperative to bring down costs is even higher.”
Power is also CEO of Greenvolt Next Ireland, which was operating as Enerpower Powered by Greenvolt after becoming part of the group in 2023. The company was rebranded as Greenvolt Next Ireland earlier this year. It has a portfolio of over 700 projects with a signed capacity of 300MW and 160MW of capacity currently operational.
It is targeting 1GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, in an effort to support Ireland’s target of sourcing 80% of its energy from renewable sources by the end of the decade.
Greenvolt Group CEO João Manso Neto commented: “Establishing Greenvolt Next UK forms part of our plan to grow our pan-European self-consumption platform, bringing proven expertise and a solid track record across multiple European markets to support businesses in their decarbonisation efforts.”
The group owns biomass plants in Tilbury and Kent and has a 9.3GW wind, solar and battery pipeline in Europe. In October last year, Greenvolt Group announced it had upsized its syndicated loan from €350-400 million (£291-332 million), stating that the additional finance would allow it to roll out more renewable energy projects.