News
Emobility, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 24, 2024

Grid constraints ‘will prevent eHGV rollout’

By Molly Green
A woman and an energy storage system.
Distribution network operators (DNOs) can upgrade local grid capacity, but the process is expensive and can be lengthy. Image: Connected Energy.

Energy storage provider Connected Energy has warned fleet operators, dealerships, and service centres that many of their grid connections will not support charging infrastructure for electric trucks.

Grid constraints will prevent an effective rollout of the vehicles because of the higher amount of power that EV chargers for HGVs need. Although HGVs only make up 1% of vehicles on British roads, they are heavy emitters and contribute 20% of the country’s transport emissions.

However, modelling carried out by Connected Energy has shown sites that need high-power EV charging to support fleet rollout will face “many challenges”. According to Nigel Dent, head of sales at the company, which specialises in repurposing EV battery packs as ‘second life’ stationary battery storage systems: “In the majority of cases, the local grid simply could not support a high-capacity charger of 150 kilowatts, never mind a 350kW unit.”

Distribution network operators (DNOs) can upgrade local grid capacity, but the process is expensive and can be lengthy.

Dent added: “The industrial estates and business parks that are home to fleet depots, service centres and dealerships were naturally not built with these high-power demands in mind. But this could potentially cause delays to the roll-out of electric HGVs and add substantial, unanticipated costs to projects.” 

In October last year, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced £200 million funding, in partnership with Innovate UK, for rolling stock and infrastructure to support low carbon freight transport.

The election of the Labour Government earlier this month heralded a positive change for the renewable energy sector as a whole. In its election campaign, the party pledged to reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of internal combustion engines (ICE) in new cars, but emobility has been largely absent in the government’s activity since then.

Indeed, the new Transport Secretary has announced five strategic priorities, including delivering greener transport, but is yet to expand on this.

Battery energy storage to combat grid constraints

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are a way to ensure power in grid constrained areas. When demand is low, BESS will store unused energy to release as required; capacity is opened up without a DNO upgrade.

Incorporating a battery helps with grid load management, and with additional use of solar, businesses can capitalise on renewable generation to decarbonise fleet operations. Solar car parks (SCPs) further reduce business dependence on the electricity grid, enabling onsite generation.

At times when a lot of solar energy is available, having onsite storage means excess is not wasted. Of course, this is the principle of larger scale storage solutions at the energy system operator (ESO) level. A report by energy expert and assurance provider DNV showed that as variable renewable energy sources increasingly provide power to the electricity grid, the need for short-term flexibility will double.

DNV said fluctuating demand from some sectors, including transport, will require new ancillary services such as synthetic inertia products and fast frequency response. Market and regulatory frameworks will also need to be adapted to support these technologies.

Achieving the necessary level of flexibility will require innovative market designs and advanced tariff schemes to incentivise automated demand response, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and behind-the-meter storage systems. Lithium-ion battery technology is set to play a dominant role, offering three times more storage capacity than hydropower and pumped storage by 2050.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
battery storage, connected energy, emobility, energy storage, ev charging, hgv
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Cover of mid year electricity update july 2024 IEA

Global electricity demand growth in 2024 to be highest in five years

Image: WPD.

Ofgem releases decision on RIIO-3 price control

Sibelco-Cornwood-image-Carlton-Power

Green Hydrogen investments to unlock UK’s GW-level pipeline from 2025 

IRENA report on global renewable power generation

RIIO-3: ‘it’s important that we get this right’

A wind turbine at night, with purple light and text reading "owned by consumers" projected onto it

Good Energy partners with Ripple for community energy

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.