GridBeyond launches production process optimiser

Energy optimiser GridBeyond has launched a new product, Process Optimiser, to reduce grid strain from manufacturing processes.
The addition of renewables to the energy mix means that variability on the supply side of the electricity market has increased, with a knock-on effect on energy prices; volatile pricing can significantly impact operational expenses in the production sector.
In the same way, consumers can time their home energy usage for when supply is high and demand is low, reducing household bills, businesses can minimise the impact of energy price peaks on production costs by scheduling operations and processes against energy prices.
Traditionally this has been based on historical data and static parameters. GridBeyond’s new offering creates a virtual replica of an entire site, taking what the company calls a proactive approach. It also enables energy-intensive businesses to trade into flexibility markets, generating income as well as reducing energy costs.
According to GridBeyond’s CCO, Mark Davis, the launch of Process Optimiser shows the company’s commitment to continuous innovation. The product will “empower businesses to better manage production schedules in the face of energy price volatility”.
The product uses a combination of data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide insights into companies’ energy consumption to enable them to optimise production schedules.
Under increasing strain, the electricity grid will rely on demand-side flexibility to support the transition to net zero. Incentives like off-peak tariffs are one way to encourage this.
GridBeyond does point out that optimising manufacturing processes will open up sources of “previously untapped” flexibility. Ultimately, though, the product’s selling point is the up to £3,694,827 savings it promises to generate.
This latest product follows GridBeyond’s collaboration with EV charging platform Monta, using EV chargers to maintain grid stability. GridBeyond uses Monta’s platform to forecast periods of imbalance and allocate the flexibility provided for Monta’s chargers under market programmes.
The optimisation company has also enabled transport company Stagecoach to participate in the Capacity Market through its fleet of EVs. GridBeyond head of EV Solutions Michael Kent said: “There are many opportunities for EV fleet operators to support the grid and become a key player in supporting the energy transition.
As bus companies increase their EV fleets, new opportunities could arise to use this load not only as consumers but also as contributors to the power grid and its decarbonisation.
Addressing grid constraints will be critical to the EV rollout, according to Nigel Dent, head of sales at Connected Energy, which specialises in repurposing EV battery packs as ‘second life’ stationary battery storage systems. The grid is unable to support the electricity demand from charging for electric HGV vehicles: Dent says that “in the majority of cases, the local grid simply could not support a high-capacity charger of 150 kilowatts, never mind a 350kW unit”.