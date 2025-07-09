GRIDSERVE, Addison Lee partner for EV airport transfers at Gatwick

EV charging provider GRIDSERVE has announced a partnership with premium private hire vehicle firm Addison Lee to increase sustainable transport options to and from Gatwick Airport.
Addison Lee drivers will be able to access EV charging at GRIDSERVE’s charging hub located at Gatwick South Terminal, which hosts 22 high-powered EV chargers. Drivers will benefit from off-peak charging tariffs, as well as exclusive discounts at the London Gatwick Electric Forecourt retail facilities and extended access to a rest lounge onsite. Using new services built into the GRIDSERVE mobile app, Addison Lee drivers can pay for charging independently while still accessing group discounts.
In April, Gridserve and UK Power Networks (UKPN) connected a new battery energy storage system (BESS) to support grid balancing and charging at the London Gatwick Electric Forecourt. Two 3.6MW batteries have been connected to UKPN’s distribution network, designed to supply the onsite EV chargers; when fully charged, these batteries can power the entire site for three hours at full capacity.
The Electric Forecourt building is also fitted with a 33.3kW solar PV system in order to supplement the energy needs of the shops and facilities on the site.
Patrick Gallagher, COO of Addison Lee, said that charging partnerships like this are key to supporting drivers as they switch to EVs, adding: “This collaboration allows us to offer more sustainable London Gatwick transfers while supporting our driver community with tangible benefits.”
GRIDSERVE CEO Daniel Kunkel agreed, adding that “strong partnerships and working together” is the way to accelerate EV adoption. He also expressed a keenness to expand business partnership to other fleet firms, stating: “moving forward, we hope to support more businesses and fleets in this way across our network to tailor solutions that enhance their sustainable operations.”
This is not the first time that Addison Lee has partnered with an EV charging firm in order to streamline the charging process for its EV drivers. In March of last year, the firm joined Octopus Electroverse, the EV charging platform of the UK’s largest energy supplier, Octopus Energy.
The partnership allows Addison Lee drivers to connect to any EV chargepoint on Octopus Electroverse’s expansive network and pay using a simplified ‘one card, one app’ model. Octopus Electroverse recently crossed a major milestone as it today (9 July) announced that it now has over one million EV chargers connected to its platform around the world.
Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.