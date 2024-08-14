Gridserve launches global expansion plan

The founder and CEO of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Gridserve has announced the formation of a new internationally focused arm of the company.
Named Gridserve Global, the new international company will take Gridserve’s UK progress and bring its technology into new markets worldwide.
Meanwhile, Gridserve’s UK arm will continue to expand its EV charging network, including its solar-powered charging stations, network of electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) charging facilities, and its Electric Super Hubs.
Gridserve Global will be led by Gridserve founder Toddington Harper and his brother and co-founder Heston Harper. Back in the UK, executive chairman Roy Williamson will step in as interim CEO, with Toddington Harper remaining a board member and major shareholder.
Toddington Harper said: “The addition of Gridserve Global to support Gridserve in the UK will deliver unrivalled focus and technology leadership, which is critical for supporting partners globally with world-leading technology, building on all our successes to-date, and supporting our mission to move the needle on climate change. I am so proud of what Gridserve has achieved so far and I’m excited about what we can now achieve internationally through building on our technology leadership position into 2025 and beyond.”
Roy Williamson, executive chairman and interim CEO at Gridserve in the UK, added: “Gridserve’s business remains 100% focused on developing, delivering and operating an EV network that gives UK drivers the confidence to go electric with a great customer experience.
“Under Toddington’s vision and leadership, the team has installed almost 1,500 charging bays at over 190 locations, and Gridserve has become a market leading charge point operator. We’re continuing to build on that success for 2024 and beyond and will remain focused on our mission to deliver sustainable energy at the speed and scale needed to move the needle on climate change.”
Gridserve, eHGVs, and decarbonising business fleets
One of Gridserve’s major UK efforts at present is in developing eHGV charging infrastructure. Much effort has been put into this across the board in the UK, as a recent report from the Social Market Foundation noted that charging infrastructure has been a major barrier for haulage operations considering switching to EVs.
Meanwhile, planning software provider Dynamon has launched a trial of eHGVs that will see them “pushed to their limit” to prove their viability in commercial logistics fleets.
The UK government announced last year that it will put £200 million of funding into four demonstration projects designed to boost industry uptake of EHGV’s, putting 370 vehicles into action on UK roads.