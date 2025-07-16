News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 16, 2025

GRIDSERVE lands £100 million in new capital

By Kit Million Ross
a close up from a low angle of a gridserve EV charger
The capital will be used to expand EV charging efforts across the UK. Image: GRIDSERVE.

Chargepoint operator (CPO) GRIDSERVE has announced that it has secured £100 million in new equity investment from existing shareholders.

The capital was committed by TPG, Infracapital, and Mitsubishi, and will be used to support GRIDSERVE’s efforts to expand high-power EV charging infrastructure across UK roads. The company claims that it is the most used EV charging network in the UK and currently operates over 1,500 EV charging bays across 200 locations.

Commenting on this new funding injection, Daniel Kunkel, GRIDSERVE CEO, said: “I am delighted that the growth in confidence and investment from our shareholders continues to give us the ability to grow our capacity to serve our customers, building on our status as the most used network in the UK.”

Robert Gordon, CEO of Mitsubishi HC Capital UK, said that GRIDSERVE “continues to set the benchmark for what resilient, future-ready EV infrastructure should look like”. He added: “Our continued support reflects confidence not just in GRIDSERVE’s leadership, but in the vital role it plays in supporting the UK’s clean transport ambitions”.

Ambitious plans for GRIDSERVE

GRIDSERVE has made significant efforts towards expanding in the UK and across the world in recent months and years.

Last year, the company announced the formation of a new arm of the company focused on international growth, Gridserve Global, which will work alongside the firm’s UK operations to expand into other large EV markets around the world.

More recently, the firm has partnered with premium private hire vehicle firm Addison Lee to increase sustainable transport options to and from Gatwick Airport. Addison Lee drivers will now be able to access 22 high-powered EV chargers at GRIDSERVE’s Electric Forecourt at Gatwick South Terminal, while also benefiting from off-peak charging tariffs and exclusive discounts. In April, GRIDSERVE joined forces with UK Power Networks (UKPN) to install a new battery energy storage system (BESS) at this charging hub. Two 3.6MW batteries were connected to UKPN’s distribution network, which are capable of powering the entire site for three hours at full capacity.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, Gridserve, market, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Current x EVIN 1

Current± is changing

an EU flag flying in a blue sky

EU makes €852 million investment in EV battery innovation

a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

transport secretary Heidi Alexander

BREAKING: UK government to spend £650 million on electric car subsidy

Screenshot 2025-07-03 172805

V2G in Australia: Ausgrid’s breakthrough in vehicle-to-grid technology

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.